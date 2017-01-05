Audi A5 and S5 Cabriolet will be introduced at NAIAS
5 January 2017 17:50:45
Audi will use this year NAIAS Detroit Auto Show to introduce the A5 and S5 Cabriolet on the US market. It is the second generation of the convertible.
The A5 and S5 Cabriolet feature a fully electronic top that can be lowered using the new one-touch opening function, in just 15 seconds, at speeds of up to 31 mph. With the top up, the Cabriolet is designed for a refined driving experience.
When opened, the top folds into three layers and rests in a tray underneath the luggage compartment thereby offering the largest possible luggage space at all times.
The A5 and S5 Cabriolet models are 40 percent more rigid but lighter than their predecessors (55 pounds for the A5 and 99 pounds for the S5) and have increased in length and width. That increase in size translates into over an inch more front passenger shoulder room (26mm) and rear legroom (30mm).
Similar to the Coupe and Sportback models, the A5 Cabriolet comes equipped with a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic transmission that produces 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and sprints from 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds, an improvement of 0.6 seconds compared to the previous generation.
The S5 Cabriolet is equipped with a re-engineered 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine to produce an impressive 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque between 1370 – 4500 rpm, and sprints from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds, half a second faster than its predecessor. The S5 is also newly equipped with an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission that is well suited for the low-end torque of the new 3.0-liter turbocharged engine.
Both variants of the Cabriolet come standard-equipped with quattro all-wheel drive.
