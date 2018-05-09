Aston Martin Vantage V600 launched

Aston Martin is renowned for creating bespoke supercars for its most wealthy clients. The most recent example is the Aston Martin Vantage V600 who has been reborn in the form of a customer commissioned limited run of all-new beautiful Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s, inspired and influenced by the original V8 Vantage V600.





In 1998, Aston Martin offered its customers the most extreme iteration of its Vantage sportscar, the supercharged V8 Vantage V600. Delivering 600bhp, the model was one of the most powerful sports cars of its time, a car of extremes.





20 years after that, the luxury British carmaker’s unique personalisation service Q by Aston Martin received a customer commission for a strictly limited run of 14 new Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600s. Split between seven coupes and seven roadsters and dubbed the ‘Triple V’, this unique series of manual V12 V600s have been commissioned, designed and handcrafted in house.





Underpinned by the previous-generation ‘VH’ Vantage, the 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is powered by an upgraded version of Aston Martin’s impressive 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine, producing 600PS, the Vantage V600 is designed to excite the senses. A 7-speed manual transmission provides an engaged driving experience, while the front and rear dual independent wishbone suspension feature 3-stage adaptive damping.





Like the 90s classic, the V600 utilises a re-imagined side-strake and a bulging bonnet that hints towards the power that lies underneath. A unique darkened grille provides maximum air and cooling to the model’s characterful V12, while the car’s rear continues to signal towards the car’s powerful nature.





An all-new carbon fibre diffuser provides the backdrop for an attention grabbing quad exhaust system. The external look of the V600 is further distinguished by bespoke centre-lock forged and machined aluminium wheels.





The interior of the Vantage V600 is a study in the beauty of carbon fibre and dark anodised aluminium. The lightweight seats have an all-new perforation pattern, carbon fibre centre console and bespoke driver information dials. A hand-crafted saddle leather centre armrest provides comfort and style within ergonomic reach of the machined-from-solid gear shifter.





The 2018 Aston Martin V12 Vantage V600 is available on request with deliveries taking place in Q3 2018.













Tags: aston martin, aston martin vantage, aston martin v600 vantage, q by aston martin, aston martin v12 vantage, aston martin bespoke

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles