Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
2 May 2018 11:31:04
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will be used for the 2018/2019 World Endurance Series.
But until now, the car hasn't been spotted on a racetrack. During the 6 hours of Spa-Francorchamps, the event which will kick-off on May 3rd, the car will be seen on the track.
As you already know, the Aston Martin Vantage GTE was developed on the same time with the road-legal car. It complies with all FIA regulations and can be used in GTE competions. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter engine but we don't have an official statement with the power output. On the street version, the unit delivers 510 horsepower. Also, the car has some special aerodynamics tweaks and safety features.
Until now, the car covered more than 35.000 kilometers on 14 different race tracks (Abu Dhabi, Almeria, Andalucia, Aragon, Donington Park, Monza, Navarra, Paul Ricard, Pembrey, Portimao, Rockingham, Sebring, Snetterton, Spa-Francorchamps).
Related Specs
1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ZagatoEngine: V8, Power: 322.1 kw / 431.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 535.55 nm / 395.0 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Zagato CoupeEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT ZagatoEngine: Aluminum, Twin Spark, Inline-6, Power: 234.2 kw / 314.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 376.92 nm / 278.0 ft lbs @ 5400 rpm
1961 Aston Martin DB4 VantageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 198.4 kw / 266.1 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 345.73 nm / 255.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
McLaren 570S Spider MSO editions launched in Canada
McLaren is selling lots of its cars across the Ocean, US and Canada being some of its most successful markets. To celebrate this, McLaren and Pfaff Automotive ...
Infiniti confirms electric platform
Infiniti believes in the future of electric cars. it is one of the manufacturers who have the advantage of being backed by one of the most important names ...
Nissan intends to sell one million electric cars in 2022
Nissan is currently producing the most popular electric vehicle in the world: the Leaf, which is currently in its second generation. Judging by this trend ...
Kia Soul EV developed a wireless charging system
As more and more electric cars are reaching clients, manufacturers start to think at more convenient ways for charging. Already with some experience on ...
Volvo plans electric success in China
Even if Europe is in love with diesels, Volvo wants to lure away the European clients to electric cars. The Swedish manufacturer aims for fully electric ...
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
