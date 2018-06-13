Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race

Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter engine that can be seen on the road car but it recieved some tweaks from Aston Martin Racing division.





Two Vantaages will be seen this year at Le Mans which will compete in the GTE Pro category. To celebrate the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans race, Aston Martin has published a video which shows the extent of preparations that its drivers have gone through ahead of this mighty race.





This year Aston Martin had a great challenge after the #95 car crashed during testing. The accident occured during the Le Mans test days and the engineers and technicians had to word round the clock to deliver a car that could compete in the race.





"We didn’t have the best start for a Le Mans campaign with my accident but now obviously the mechanics are preparing a fresh car and I just cannot wait to go there and do a great job to do them justice for the amazing job they have done in such a short space of time", said Marco Sorensen, the driver who was involved in the crash.

