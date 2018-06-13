Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will be seen in flesh and bones during the 24 Hours of Le Mans race
13 June 2018 15:02:08
|Tweet
Aston Martin will return this year at the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with the new Vantage GTE model. Under the hood of the car is the same V8 4.0 liter engine that can be seen on the road car but it recieved some tweaks from Aston Martin Racing division.
Two Vantaages will be seen this year at Le Mans which will compete in the GTE Pro category. To celebrate the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans race, Aston Martin has published a video which shows the extent of preparations that its drivers have gone through ahead of this mighty race.
This year Aston Martin had a great challenge after the #95 car crashed during testing. The accident occured during the Le Mans test days and the engineers and technicians had to word round the clock to deliver a car that could compete in the race.
"We didn’t have the best start for a Le Mans campaign with my accident but now obviously the mechanics are preparing a fresh car and I just cannot wait to go there and do a great job to do them justice for the amazing job they have done in such a short space of time", said Marco Sorensen, the driver who was involved in the crash.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Aston Martin V8 Vantage LemansEngine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 820 nm / 604.8 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Bertone SpyderEngine: DB2 Vantage Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 140 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 195.24 nm / 144.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
2007 Aston Martin V12 Vantage RS ConceptEngine: All Alloy V12 w/ Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 690 nm / 508.9 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT2Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 283.4 kw / Not Available bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...