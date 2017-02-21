Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Vantage gets Red Bull Racing editions
Aston Martin Vantage gets Red Bull Racing editions
21 February 2017 14:02:06
Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing have teamed up to deliver another project. This time we are talking about some special versions of the Aston Martin Vantage S. Both V8 and V12 engines are available and were customized by Gaydon’s “Q by Aston Martin” bespoke division.
As you can imagine, there are lots of Red Bull Racing team accessories on the exterior and inside the cabin. Both versions of the Vantage S are painted in Marina Blue color which is derived from Red Bull Racing’s F1 livery. Customers will be able to choose from this color or loss Tungsten Silver.
On the body these Red Bull Racing versions features modified front grille, splitter, side strakes, and rear diffuser finished off in carbon fiber.
“Motorsport is and will always be a key part of Aston Martin’s DNA and both the V8 and V12 Vantage S Red Bull Racing Editions bring that ethos straight to our customers”, said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin President & CEO.
