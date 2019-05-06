Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Vantage AMR officially introduced
Aston Martin Vantage AMR officially introduced
6 May 2019 07:36:55
|Tweet
Aston Martin wants to offer his clients some thrilling performance with three pedals, so it recently launched the Vantage AMR.
Launched ahead of the penultimate round of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season – a world where Aston Martin Racing competes with the Vantage GTE – Vantage AMR uses Aston Martin’s potent new alloy, 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.
Set low and as far back in the chassis as possible for optimal centre-of-gravity and near perfect 50:50 weight distribution, this high performance, high efficiency engine develops 510PS at 6000rpm and 625Nm from 2000-5000rpm, propelling Vantage AMR from 0-60mph in 3.9 seconds and 0-62mph in 4.0 seconds. As with the existing Vantage model, top speed is met at 195 mph*. However, while performance is still at the forefront of all Vantage models, its delivery in the Vantage AMR is very different.
Vantage AMR is equipped with a motorsport-inspired 7-speed transmission developed by Graziano, featuring a ‘dog-leg’ first gear. Inside, the driver is presented with the opportunity to deliver each gear with both precision and finesse via a hand-stitched leather-clad gearstick. Second to seventh gears – those that will be used most frequently when on the move – are positioned in a traditional double H-pattern configuration. To ensure a more rewarding and engaging experience expected of a manual, Vantage AMR’s transmission is mated to a limited-slip differential, tuned and calibrated by Aston Martin’s leading dynamics team, headed by Chief Engineer Matt Becker, from the team’s base at Silverstone Race Circuit.
Vantage AMR’s manual transmission also features AMSHIFT. The system, which is driver selectable, uses clutch, gear position and prop shaft sensors, together with finely-tuned engine management program to mimic the technique of heel-and-toe downshifts; the act of blipping the throttle while braking and changing gear to allow smoother deceleration and cornering as a result. AMSHIFT also offers the capability of full-throttle upshifts for maximum smoothness and minimal interruption in acceleration.
Removing the automatic transmission and including carbon ceramic brakes as standard not only creates a purer driver experience, but also assists in removing 95kg of weight. Known for its handling prowess already, Vantage AMR pushes the boundaries further and continues to exploit Aston Martin’s latest adaptive damping system incorporating Skyhook technology - with Sport, Sport + and Track modes – to ensure the car’s character can be tuned to the driver’s preference or road conditions.
Limited to 200-units, Vantage AMR is available in five designer specifications. 141 of those 200 will be available in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone. In contrast, the final 59 will be crafted in celebration of the 60thanniversary since Aston Martin’s triumphant 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans victory with DBR1. Named “Vantage 59”, this fixed specification features a Stirling Green and Lime exterior paint scheme and Dark Knight leather and alcantara interior, finished with a signature AMR lime stripe and stitch. Priced at £164,995 in the UK, €209,995 in Germany and $204,995 in the USA, this package is available on a first-come-first-serve basis to customers worldwide.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Aston Martin AMR1Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1961 Aston Martin DB4 VantageEngine: Inline-6, Power: 198.4 kw / 266.1 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 345.73 nm / 255.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage CoupeEngine: 60 degree V12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2000 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage VolanteEngine: 60 degree V12, Power: 313.2 kw / 420.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 540 nm / 398.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept unveiled
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Mitsubishi is using this year Commercial Vehicle Show, currently underway at the NEC in Birmingham, to showcase the new Outlander Shogun Sport SVP Concept. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Best ever February sales for Mercedes Benz USA
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
2017 started very good for the world's largest premium manufacturer. Even on the USA market, Mercedes recorded very good sales in January. And it looks ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Ford Escort scale model made of precious stones and gold
If you are a fan of car scales, then this might blow your mind. It is something unique that costs a fortune. It’s a one-off 1:25 scale model made from ...
If you are a fan of car scales, then this might blow your mind. It is something unique that costs a fortune. It’s a one-off 1:25 scale model made from ...
Motorsports
Lynk&Co, the Chinese car manufacturer, launches WTCR documentary
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Last year, WTCC and TCR have joind their forces and have become WTCR. The competition was developed in order to achieve even more awarness ...
Videos
The upcoming 2020 BMW 3 Series Touring spied around Nurburgring
A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer ...
A few months ago, BMW launched the all-new 3 Series. For the moment, customers can choose only the sedan version, but soon, the German car manufacturer ...