Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP

Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP

1 March 2019 12:23:58

Aston Martin has published some details about the Valkyrie hypercar. As you already know, the British model will come with a hybrid powertrain that will offer some impressive power.

A few months ago, Aston Martin revealed the power output for the V12 6.5 liter petrol engine. It was developed with some help from Cosworth and will offer 1.000 horsepower at 10.500 rpm and 730 Nm at 6.000 rpm. 

Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP Photos
With some help from an electric motor, the Valkyrie will deliver a total of 1.160 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. And if you are a guy number than you have to know that the petrol-powered engine is able to spin with up to 11,100 rpm. 

The electric motor was developed by Integral Powertrain Ltd., while the battery pack needed to support this motor was delivered by Rimac, the Czech electric supercar maker. As you already know, Aston Martin will build only 150 Valkyries. All the units are already resereved. 

Tags: , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles

Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP Photos (4 photos)
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Peugeot 208 revealed

    2019 Peugeot 208 revealed

  2. New Peugeot e-208 is first electric model in brands history

    New Peugeot e-208 is first electric model in brands history

  3. Seat Tarraco awarded 5 stars by EuroNCAP

    Seat Tarraco awarded 5 stars by EuroNCAP

  4.  
  5. Polestar 2 makes official debut

    Polestar 2 makes official debut

  6. Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk to debut in Geneva Motor Show

    Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk to debut in Geneva Motor Show

  7. Volkswagen Passat Variant revealed in R-Line Edition

    Volkswagen Passat Variant revealed in R-Line Edition

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1957 Aston Martin DBR1

    Engine: Type RB6, Aluminum, Twin Spark, Inline-6, Power: 179.0 kw / 254 bhp @ 6250 rpmN/A

  3. 1962 Aston Martin DP212

    Engine: DP186 Inline-6, Power: 243.8 kw / 326.9 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  4. 2000 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 556 nm / 410.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  5. 2003 Aston Martin DB AR1 Concept

    Engine: All Alloy V12, Power: 324.4 kw / 435 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Cupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversaryCupra to unveil a new concept car on its one year anniversary
When Seat decided to launch a special brand dedicated to its performance cars, everyone was sceptical. But the Cupra brand was born one year ago, and ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020MINI John Cooper Works GP model to debut in 2020
Mini is offering all those clients in search for a very fast hatchback the chance to drive a very special machine, due to be launched next year. ...

Market News

Skoda first quarter sales reached record numberSkoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...

Gadgets

Audi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the USAudi to launch Green Light Optimized Speed Advisory in the US
Audi offers tons of technologies in its cars. Even after the cars were bought by the clients. The most recent one is called Green Light Optimised Speed ...

Various News

Volvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire rangeVolvo unveiled their new mild-hybrid system for the entire range
Volvo has taken a a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly developed electrified powertrain options, ...

Motorsports

2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated2019 Skoda Fabia R5 gets updated
Skoda updates not only its street cars, but also the rally cars it offers to private teams. Considering the current Fabia R5 is one of the most acclaimed ...

Videos

Video: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on AutobahnVideo: Audi RS7 and SQ8 spied on Autobahn
We all have seen the videos shoot during test days at the Nurburgring race track. But this is a different kind of video cause you have the chance to see ...
Copyright CarSession.com