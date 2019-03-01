Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
Aston Martin Valkyrie will have 1.160 HP
1 March 2019 12:23:58
Aston Martin has published some details about the Valkyrie hypercar. As you already know, the British model will come with a hybrid powertrain that will offer some impressive power.
A few months ago, Aston Martin revealed the power output for the V12 6.5 liter petrol engine. It was developed with some help from Cosworth and will offer 1.000 horsepower at 10.500 rpm and 730 Nm at 6.000 rpm.
With some help from an electric motor, the Valkyrie will deliver a total of 1.160 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque. And if you are a guy number than you have to know that the petrol-powered engine is able to spin with up to 11,100 rpm.
The electric motor was developed by Integral Powertrain Ltd., while the battery pack needed to support this motor was delivered by Rimac, the Czech electric supercar maker. As you already know, Aston Martin will build only 150 Valkyries. All the units are already resereved.
