Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials

Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials

21 October 2018 18:16:07

Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who use expensive materials. Aston Martin announced a technical partnership with TenCate Advanced Composites, a leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials, for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar program.
 
TenCate is the composite technology partner of the Aston Martin Valkyrie program, supplying advanced composite materials for a broad range of end-use applications throughout the car, including structural, cosmetic and high-temperature components. This technical partnership is the first advanced composite material partnership for Aston Martin.

TenCate’s Expert Services team has worked closely with Aston Martin to ensure the best possible composite material solution for the program, developing custom material forms where needed to best meet the unique application demands. 
Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials Photos

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is built around a lightweight carbon fibre structure, and boasts truly radical aerodynamics for unprecedented levels of downforce in a road-legal car. 
 
To support the program, TenCate will supply a full material solution with the provision of surfacing films, film adhesives, honeycomb core and their heritage TenCate AmberTool composite tooling prepregs. Materials will be supplied from TenCate’s European Centre of Excellence for thermoset systems, Langley Mill, UK.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, Gadgets

Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials Photos (1 photos)
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Toyota 4Runner celebrates its 35th year

    2019 Toyota 4Runner celebrates its 35th year

  2. Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials

    Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials

  3. McLaren Speedtail to offer a gold emblem for its clients

    McLaren Speedtail to offer a gold emblem for its clients

  4.  
  5. New Audi e-tron UK pricing announced

    New Audi e-tron UK pricing announced

  6. GAC Motors Eupheme EV Electric SUV enters production

    GAC Motors Eupheme EV Electric SUV enters production

  7. Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

    Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids

Related Specs

  1. 1997 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Special Series I

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  2. 1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Special Series II

    Engine: Aluminum Alloy V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 813.49 nm / 600.0 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm

  3. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  4. 1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  5. 1958 Aston Martin DB MkIII

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Infiniti Project Black S announcedInfiniti Project Black S announced
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60. ...

Custom Cars

2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept2019 Chevrolet Silverado High Country concept
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...

Future Cars

Polestar 1 Coupe first units producedPolestar 1 Coupe first units produced
We haven't heard nothing about Polestar in a while. But the Swedish brand established by Volvo and dedicated only to sports cars worked hard to offer ...

Market News

Groupe Renault announced 2017 financial resultsGroupe Renault announced 2017 financial results
We already know Volkswagen Group lost its first position as world biggest car manufacturer. And it lost in front of an outsider, the recently formed Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi ...

Gadgets

Subaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million carsSubaru installs Eyesight Driver assistance on one million cars
As most of the current manufacturers, Subaru is dedicated to include more and more safety systems in its cars. All the technology is called Eyesight and ...

Various News

John Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to LondonJohn Lennon psychedelic Rolls Royce Phantom V to return to London
Along its 100 history, Rolls Royce produced many exclusive cars that now value more than current models. One of this cars was a tribute to legendary singer ...

Motorsports

Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at CitroenRally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...

Videos

Silent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchbackSilent Mercedes-Benz A-Class spied - it could be the next EQA hatchback
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the all-new EQC electric SUV. You can describe the model as an electric version of the GLC and GLC Coupe. ...
Copyright CarSession.com