Aston Martin Valkyrie to benefit from special composite materials
21 October 2018 18:16:07
Every major manufacturer looks to establish some stron partnerships with its suppliers. The stake is even more important for supercar manufacturers, who use expensive materials. Aston Martin announced a technical partnership with TenCate Advanced Composites, a leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials, for the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar program.
TenCate is the composite technology partner of the Aston Martin Valkyrie program, supplying advanced composite materials for a broad range of end-use applications throughout the car, including structural, cosmetic and high-temperature components. This technical partnership is the first advanced composite material partnership for Aston Martin.
TenCate’s Expert Services team has worked closely with Aston Martin to ensure the best possible composite material solution for the program, developing custom material forms where needed to best meet the unique application demands.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie is built around a lightweight carbon fibre structure, and boasts truly radical aerodynamics for unprecedented levels of downforce in a road-legal car.
To support the program, TenCate will supply a full material solution with the provision of surfacing films, film adhesives, honeycomb core and their heritage TenCate AmberTool composite tooling prepregs. Materials will be supplied from TenCate’s European Centre of Excellence for thermoset systems, Langley Mill, UK.
