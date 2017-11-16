Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

16 November 2017 12:27:23

If you thought that Aston Martin Valkyrie was the most extreme car you could find in the UK-manufacturer range, you are wrong. There is even more extreme. It is called Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro and is a track-only evolution of the most extreme Aston Martin in history.

Developed in parallel with the road car, but freed from the constraints and considerations of road use, the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro is the ultimate expression of performance.

The brainchild of Adrian Newey - the most successful Formula One designer of all-time - and the product of the unique collaboration between Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing, just 25 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built. Deliveries are expected in 2020. All cars are sold.

The most obvious changes have been made to the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s exterior. All the aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased downforce, including the addition of much larger front and rear wing elements, together with revised active aerodynamic control strategies tailored for the demands of track driving.
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled Photos

The hypercar’s naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre Cosworth-built V12 engine develops more power and torque thanks to a significant engine recalibration and the modification of the road car’s emission control systems. The output of the Rimac Energy Recovery System remains unchanged, but its control systems will be re-programmed.

The AMR Pro runs on wheels of a smaller diameter than the road car (18in front and rear) in order to facilitate the fitment of Michelin racing tyres, which are made to the same specification as those used by LMP1 cars in the World Endurance Championship. The AMR Pro also features F1 inspired race-spec carbon-carbon brakes.

One with a higher top speed (predicted to be close to 250mph), coupled to the ability to sustain cornering forces in excess of 3.3g and braking deceleration of more than 3.5g. According to Red Bull Technology's extensive simulation work the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro will be capable of achieving lap times to rival those of a contemporary F1 or LMP1 car - pace.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled Photos (1 photos)
  • Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates

    2018 Land Rover Discovery receives new updates

  2. Ford is testing a unique EksoVest in its factories

    Ford is testing a unique EksoVest in its factories

  3. Buick LaCrosse Avenir launched in the US

    Buick LaCrosse Avenir launched in the US

  4.  
  5. BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

    BMW officially launched the new M3 CS

  6. Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini

    Lamborghini Terzo Millennio explores new boundaries for Lamborghini

  7. Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

    Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1998 Aston Martin Project Vantage Concept

    Engine: V12, Power: 329.6 kw / 442.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 550.0 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Nissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK alsoNissan Leaf to be produced in US and UK also
In the last seven years, Nissan Leaf managed to become the most popular electric vehicle in the world. It is rewarding, but difficult to keep. So the ...

Concept Cars

Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor ShowHonda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...

Custom Cars

Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UKIsuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...

Future Cars

Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future LeafNissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestonesLamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new WranglerMopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...

Motorsports

Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competitionNissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...

Videos

VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/hVIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Copyright CarSession.com