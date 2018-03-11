Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva
Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro launched in Geneva
11 March 2018 07:00:37
This year, Aston Martin needed a bigger stand during Geneva Motor Show. So it relocated his stand to properly accomodate the new Lagonda concept, but also the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro - the track-only evolution of the marque’s hypercar.
Taking the world’s most extreme road car as its basis, the AMR Pro version distills the combined knowledge, expertise and aspirations of Adrian Newey, Chief Technical Officer of Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, and Aston Martin’s most talented design and engineering teams.
The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro completed a magnificent trio of track thoroughbreds displayed on Aston Martin’s new Geneva Show area.
Key to the car’s unprecedented track performance are its lightweight construction and high-downforce aerodynamics - a combination that will result in a car that weighs 1000kg, yet is capable of generating more than its own weight in downforce.
all the Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro’s aerodynamic surfaces have been revised in the pursuit of significantly increased downforce. Most obvious changes are wider bodywork and much larger front and rear wing elements, which together with revised active aerodynamic control strategies tailored for the demands of track driving. In order to save weight this bodywork uses a lighter construction of carbon fibre.
Likewise the removal of items such as the heater/de-mister blower and infotainment screens fitted to the road car, and through the fitment of new ultra-lightweight track-specific components such as a polycarbonate windscreen (with heater elements) and side windows, carbon fibre suspension wishbones, moulded race seats and a lighter exhaust system ensure the AMR Pro hits its 1000kg weight target.
Calibration changes to the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 engine’s emission control systems and re-programming of the Energy Recovery System control software will result in a combined power output of more than 1100bhp - more than the Valkyrie road car and a figure than comfortably exceeds the magic 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.
The AMR Pro is still capable of hitting 225mph. Of far greater benefit to lap time is the track-only Valkyrie’s ability to achieve lateral acceleration in excess of 3G - a figure far beyond that of any other car derived from a fully homologated road car.
Just 25 Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pros will be built. Deliveries are expected to commence in 2020. All cars are sold.
