Aston Martin Valhalla and Valkyrie make US debut

Aston Martin is now ready to take the US market by storm with the introduction of two new models. Celebrating Aston Martin Valhalla’s North American debut at the world-famous Monterey Car Week’s ‘Quail’ display, the two supercars born from Aston Martin’s collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.





While Aston Martin Valkyrie delivered its stunning debut as part of this year’s British Grand Prix earlier this year, its closely related Valhalla sibling has until now been solely shown in static guise after wowing the crowds upon its unveiling at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.





Though making greater concessions to practicality and road use, Valhalla remains true to the uncompromising engineering ethos laid down by its bigger brother. Benefitting from genuine state-of-the-art F1TM technology and unrivalled active aerodynamics utilising variable morphing surfaces, Valhalla is set to deliver equally impressive levels of handling performance. Powered by a bespoke Aston Martin V6 twin-turbo engine, Aston Martin Valhalla will surpass figures shown in today’s hypercar world.





Strictly limited to 500 coupes worldwide, the programme remains oversubscribed as Aston Martin continues to handpick the final lucky customers who will have the opportunity to own this extraordinary machine.





In contrast, the sold-out Aston Martin Valkyrie’s testing programme continues apace with the first customer delivery scheduled for later this year.

















































Tags: aston martin valhalla, aston martin valkyrie, aston martin supercars, aston martin monterey car week

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles