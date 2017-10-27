Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition
Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition
27 October 2017 12:03:11
Aston Martin wants to convince us that it has one of the best creators of customized cars and introduces a special Volante, created for a star.
Record-breaking National Football League star, Tom Brady, has collaborated with Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke service to produce the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’. This version of the Vanquish S is strictly limited to just 12 examples.
The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s ultimate super GT, offering 580bhp from its 6.0 liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, the Vanquish S.
This particular Vanquish S has been created by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, a new service revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that invites customers to collaborate personally with Aston Martin’s design team to commission a truly bespoke sports car.
The Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante shows off the rich darkness of the Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented by an interior of Dark Knight leather. This ultra-limited run focuses on performance and this can be seen in the extensive use of carbon fiber and other performance materials. Tom has chosen the California Poppy leather paddle shift tips on the One-77 colour-keyed steering wheel and each of the 12 cars is a convertible.
Each car bears Tom’s signature on the sill plates and features the ‘TB12’ logo on a fender badge, embossed on the headrests and as a pull tab in the rear of the car, highlighted again in California Poppy.
First examples of the Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ are due for delivery in quarter one 2018.
2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
McLaren to unveil its most track-focused car
Even if it had the P1 and the P1 GTR, McLaren is not stopping. The British-based manufacturer announced it is developing another very track focused car. ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
