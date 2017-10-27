Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition

Aston Martin unveils the Volante Tom Brady Signature Edition

27 October 2017 12:03:11

Aston Martin wants to convince us that it has one of the best creators of customized cars and introduces a special Volante, created for a star.

Record-breaking National Football League star, Tom Brady, has collaborated with Aston Martin’s Q by Aston Martin bespoke service to produce the Aston Martin Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’. This version of the Vanquish S is strictly limited to just 12 examples.

The Vanquish S is Aston Martin’s ultimate super GT, offering 580bhp from its 6.0 liter naturally-aspirated V12 engine, the Vanquish S.

This particular Vanquish S has been created by Aston Martin’s ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’, a new service revealed at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show that invites customers to collaborate personally with Aston Martin’s design team to commission a truly bespoke sports car.
The Tom Brady Signature Edition Vanquish S Volante shows off the rich darkness of the Ultramarine Black exterior, complemented by an interior of Dark Knight leather. This ultra-limited run focuses on performance and this can be seen in the extensive use of carbon fiber and other performance materials. Tom has chosen the California Poppy leather paddle shift tips on the One-77 colour-keyed steering wheel and each of the 12 cars is a convertible.

Each car bears Tom’s signature on the sill plates and features the ‘TB12’ logo on a fender badge, embossed on the headrests and as a pull tab in the rear of the car, highlighted again in California Poppy.

First examples of the Vanquish S Volante ‘Tom Brady Signature Edition’ are due for delivery in quarter one 2018.


