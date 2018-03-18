Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai
Aston Martin SUV might be named Varekai
18 March 2018 05:25:42
We all know that Aston Martin is working on an SUV but what we did not know is the name of the car. The project was called DBX but according to a recent patent filing, the SUV might be named Varekai.
The trademark was registred on March 10 and it follows the same "V" theme found on the Vantage, Vanquish, Valkyrie and Vulcan. The new trademark was filed under the "Passenger cars and racing cars and parts and fittings therefor" classification.
When it will arrive, the new SUV will come with some design cues that will separate it from the rest of the range. According to Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman, "it doesn’t look like any other Aston Martin that has ever been."
The first Aston Martin SUV is scheduled to debut in 2019 or early 2020 and under the hood we might see the AMG-developed V8 4.0 liter engine that is currently used on the DB11.
