Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin St Athan factory enters Phase 2
Aston Martin St Athan factory enters Phase 2
3 August 2017 18:13:22
|Tweet
Aston Martin is on course for a great future, based on an enlarged range, with new models set to be produced in it St Athan factory, recently bought from the UK military.
Aston already started modifying the factory and it has announced local firm TRJ Ltd as the selected construction partner for ‘Phase 2’ of the conversion contract at the St Athan manufacturing facility.
Work is already underway at St Athan and will focus on turning the three ‘Super Hangars’ into an Aston Martin manufacturing facility.
In February 2016, Aston Martin announced that it had chosen St Athan from 20 potential global locations as its second manufacturing facility. A recruitment drive last year began the search for up to 750 new employees who will work at the facility. Over 40 employees who will work at St Athan have already been hired and are working and training at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire
First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones said: “Our decision to open our Sell to Wales procurement channel to Aston Martin was designed to ensure that businesses right across Wales feel the benefit of the company’s decision to locate here.”
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1950 Aston Martin DB2Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1953 Aston Martin DB2/4Engine: Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 195 nm / 143.8 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
1962 Aston Martin DP212Engine: DP186 Inline-6, Power: 243.8 kw / 326.9 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2000 Aston Martin V12 VanquishEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 556 nm / 410.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Subaru Outback Black and Ivory launched in UK
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Concept Cars
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Custom Cars
Polestar Volvo XC60 with engine optimisation
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Volvo, Autoliv and Nvidia partner for developing autonomous cars
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
Various News
Omologato James Hunt Chronograph launched
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...