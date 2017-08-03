Aston Martin St Athan factory enters Phase 2

Aston Martin is on course for a great future, based on an enlarged range, with new models set to be produced in it St Athan factory, recently bought from the UK military.





Aston already started modifying the factory and it has announced local firm TRJ Ltd as the selected construction partner for ‘Phase 2’ of the conversion contract at the St Athan manufacturing facility.





Work is already underway at St Athan and will focus on turning the three ‘Super Hangars’ into an Aston Martin manufacturing facility.





In February 2016, Aston Martin announced that it had chosen St Athan from 20 potential global locations as its second manufacturing facility. A recruitment drive last year began the search for up to 750 new employees who will work at the facility. Over 40 employees who will work at St Athan have already been hired and are working and training at the company’s manufacturing facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire





First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones said: “Our decision to open our Sell to Wales procurement channel to Aston Martin was designed to ensure that businesses right across Wales feel the benefit of the company’s decision to locate here.”













Tags: aston martin, aston martin st athan, aston martin factory

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News