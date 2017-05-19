Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

19 May 2017 11:45:11

Aston Martin is renowned for using popular face to promote its supercars. The newest addition to the brand ambassadors list is Tom Brady, record-breaking National Football League star and one of the most renowned and respected athletes of all time.

New England Patriot Tom Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl championships and the only player to have won them all playing for a single team. 

The new partnership will also see Brady curate his own take on a modern day Aston Martin, based on the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. The process will be documented, with portions being revealed over time, and the Tom Brady-curated Vanquish S will be unveiled this summer. 
Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador
Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador Photos

Tom Brady said: “Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well. 

Tom Brady drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News

Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador Photos (1 photos)
  • Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

    VIDEO: New Alfa Romeo Giulia vs Audi A4

  2. Volkswagen Up! GTI officially unveiled

    Volkswagen Up! GTI officially unveiled

  3. Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

    Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

  4.  
  5. Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system

    Audi Q8 Sport Concept with Android operating system

  6. Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

    Nissan Leaf second generation already teased

  7. Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

    Bentley Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner unveiled

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 1958 Aston Martin DB MkIII

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1950 Aston Martin DB2

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm

  5. 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Vantage

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford Ford "Ole Yeller" Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Volkswagen Group sales dropped in AprilVolkswagen Group sales dropped in April
Volkswagen Group already demonstrated Dieselgate has not shaken its sales or revenues. And 2017 seems to confirm this once again. Since the beginning ...

Gadgets

Omologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche trackOmologato Weissach watch is dedicated to Porsche track
There are many watch manufacturers who launch time measuring instruments dedicated to a car or to a brand. But none of them dedicated a watch to a famous ...

Various News

Bugatti opens its largest showroom in DubaiBugatti opens its largest showroom in Dubai
Most of Bugatti's clients are coming from the Middle East. They have plenty of money to order one of the most exclusive cars on the planet. SO its no ...

Motorsports

Michael Fassbender is now a racerMichael Fassbender is now a racer
Actor Michael Fassbender has thrown away the Magneto costume and put in a Rosso Cosa and white overall for a recent race hold at Mazda Raceway Laguna ...

Videos

Are winter tires good in summer?Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
Copyright CarSession.com