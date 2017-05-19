Aston Martin signs Tom Brady as brand ambassador

Aston Martin is renowned for using popular face to promote its supercars. The newest addition to the brand ambassadors list is Tom Brady, record-breaking National Football League star and one of the most renowned and respected athletes of all time.





New England Patriot Tom Brady is the first quarterback in NFL history to win five Super Bowl championships and the only player to have won them all playing for a single team.





The new partnership will also see Brady curate his own take on a modern day Aston Martin, based on the 2018 Aston Martin Vanquish S. The process will be documented, with portions being revealed over time, and the Tom Brady-curated Vanquish S will be unveiled this summer.





Tom Brady said: “Aston Martin exemplifies dedication to the craft of car making through a meticulous attention to detail. While 104 years of heritage are reflected in each hand-built car, with product from the DB11 to the Aston Martin Valkyrie, this brand is primed to excel for the next 100 years as well.





Tom Brady drives the new 2017 Aston Martin DB11













Tags: aston, aston martin db11, tom brady, tom brady aston martin

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News