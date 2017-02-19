Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin reveals the suppliers for its AM-RB 001
Aston Martin reveals the suppliers for its AM-RB 001
19 February 2017 17:23:12
Aston Martin is ready to tackle great names in supercar industry with a projct that is developing together with Red Bull Racing. The two partners already unveiled the AM-RB 001 Concept and now they are revealing the list of suppliers that will help develop de supercar.
The heart of every Aston Martin is its engine. Never more so than in the AM-RB 001, which is why it has been entrusted to legendary engine builder, Cosworth. An illustrious name with an impeccable motorsport pedigree, the UK-based company will bring all its Formula One and high performance production engine experience to bear in the design and manufacture of the AM-RB 001’s bespoke, high-revving 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 engine.
Mated to AM-RB 001’s all-new engine is a bespoke 7-speed paddle-shift transmission. Designed and manufactured by Ricardo, to Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ specification.
The AM-RB 001 also boasts a lightweight hybrid battery system supplied by Rimac. Acknowledged as world-leaders in high-performance battery technology, the Croatian-based company has showcased its capabilities with the innovative Concept-One: the world’s first - and fastest - all-electric hypercar.
With lightweight construction paramount the AM-RB 001’s MonoCell is constructed from carbon fibre by world-leading composite experts, Multimatic. A long-standing technology partner on projects such as One-77 and Aston Martin Vulcan, Multimatic will combine its manufacturing experience with Red Bull Advanced Technologies’ knowledge gained from the design and build of ultra-competitive, championship-winning Formula One cars.
To guarantee maximum efficiency, performance and dynamic control, electronics expert Bosch has been entrusted with developing bespoke Engine Control Unit (ECU), Traction Control Unit (TCU) and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) systems for the AM-RB 001, while UK light manufacturer, Wipac, is responsible for the hypercar’s full LED headlamps and tail lamps.
