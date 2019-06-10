Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut
Aston Martin Rapide E to make UK debut
10 June 2019 17:53:29
Aston Martin is ready to set into a new era with its fully electrified sedan, a first for a car manufacturer renowned for its performance vehicles.
After showcasing its performance credentials on the streets of Monaco ahead of the Formula E Monaco ePrix, Aston Martin’s first all-electric model – Rapide E was presented to the UK public for the first time
The event – taking place at Silverstone Race Circuit, Northamptonshire, UK – was a unique celebration of a variety of new and progressive technologies across both the automotive and energy sectors. Amongst the very first to experience Rapide E from the passenger seat was Fully Charged Show’s Jonny Smith and this weekend’s display will allow the channel’s viewers to get closer to this very special 155-limited edition model.
Spearheading Aston Martin’s move into the electric arena, Rapide E is powered by an 800V electrical architecture battery – encased in carbon fibre and Kevlar casing – with a 65kWh installed capacity using over 5600 lithium-ion 18650 format cylindrical cells.
This bespoke battery pack lies where the original 6.0-litre V12, gearbox and fuel tank were located, with the 800V system allowing for more efficient charging and greatly improved thermal characteristics over existing electrical architectures. This battery system powers two rear mounted electric motors producing a combined target output of just over 610PS and a colossal 950Nm of torque.
Hosted in the iconic Silverstone Wing complex, Rapide E was also joined by the ingenious DB6 Volante Mk ll EV Concept, developed by the luxury British brand’s heritage division Aston Martin Works, Newport Pagnell.

