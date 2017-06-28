Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production
Aston Martin RapidE confirmed for production
28 June 2017 16:58:11
Aston Martin is launching a long list of cars in the close future. Along the new DBX crossover and the very exclusive Valkyrie hypercar, the British manufacturer confirms the series production of the new RapidE, a concept unveiled two years ago. The first electric Maserati is scheduled to enter production in 2019.
Set for a limited production run of 155 cars, RapidE sees a continuation of the collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering who worked on the original RapidE Concept. Based in Grove, Oxfordshire, Williams Advanced Engineering will assist Aston Martin with the complex task of engineering integration.
Based upon the forthcoming Rapide AMR concept, RapidE will deliver four-door sports car looks and dynamics of the Rapide S powered by an all-electric powertrain replacing the six-litre V12 engine.
More information will be revealed about the RapidE’s all-electric powertrain in due course. The instantaneous delivery characteristics of electric motors means the RapidE will offer a unique driving experience of a kind not experienced before in an Aston Martin.
Aston Martin President and CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said of the RapidE: “Having unveiled the RapidE Concept back in October 2015 we reach another milestone with the confirmation that we are now putting the first all-electric Aston Martin into production. RapidE represents a sustainable future in which Aston Martin’s values of seductive style and supreme performance don’t merely co-exist alongside a new zero-emission powertrain, but are enhanced by it. The internal combustion engine has been at the heart of Aston Martin for more than a century, and will continue to be for years to come. RapidE will showcase Aston Martin’s vision, desire and capability to successfully embrace radical change, delivering a new breed of car that stays true to our ethos and delights our customers.”
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
