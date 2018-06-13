Aston Martin Rapide AMR has 580 horsepower and some carbon fiber body panels

AMR is the name of Aston Martin motorsport division. Now, those guys have came with a special project for the Aston Martin Rapide. Named, of course, Aston Martin Rapide AMR, the car will be produced in a limited-edition version. Only 210 units will be produced and the prices will start at 240,000 USD, while the deliveres are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018.





Under the hood of the 2018 Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be the same V12 naturally aspirated engine but now it deliver 580 horsepower and 630 Nm peak of torque versus 552 HP and 630 Nm compared to the Rapide S model. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 330 km/h.





The car comes with three-mode adaptive dampers and a lowered ride height (10 mm lower than the standard model). There are also carbon-ceramic brakes and some carbon fiber parts for the front splitter, side sills, trunk lid spoiler and rear diffuser.





Also, the carbon hood has large vents near each corner of the windshield while the circular LED lights are there not just for design. For a better sound, the British motorsport division has put four exhaust tips.

Tags: aston martin, aston martin rapide amr, rapide amr

