Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Rapide AMR has 580 horsepower and some carbon fiber body panels
Aston Martin Rapide AMR has 580 horsepower and some carbon fiber body panels
13 June 2018 15:06:45
|Tweet
AMR is the name of Aston Martin motorsport division. Now, those guys have came with a special project for the Aston Martin Rapide. Named, of course, Aston Martin Rapide AMR, the car will be produced in a limited-edition version. Only 210 units will be produced and the prices will start at 240,000 USD, while the deliveres are expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Under the hood of the 2018 Aston Martin Rapide AMR will be the same V12 naturally aspirated engine but now it deliver 580 horsepower and 630 Nm peak of torque versus 552 HP and 630 Nm compared to the Rapide S model. As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds while the top speed is clocked at 330 km/h.
The car comes with three-mode adaptive dampers and a lowered ride height (10 mm lower than the standard model). There are also carbon-ceramic brakes and some carbon fiber parts for the front splitter, side sills, trunk lid spoiler and rear diffuser.
Also, the carbon hood has large vents near each corner of the windshield while the circular LED lights are there not just for design. For a better sound, the British motorsport division has put four exhaust tips.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Aston Martin AMR1Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A
1964 Aston Martin DB5Engine: Inline-6, Power: 210.3 kw / 282.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 379.6 nm / 280.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1965 Aston Martin DB5 James BondEngine: Inline-6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhpN/A
2006 Aston Martin Rapide ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 357.9 kw / 480 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Touareg drove 16.500 kilometers to its world debut
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
To mark its world debut in Beijing, during the motor show, Volkswagen Touareg decided to drive an impressive distance: from Bratislava (Slovakia) to Beijing ...
Concept Cars
Porsche 911 Speedster celebrates 70 years of Porsche
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
In order to properly celebrate its 70th anniversary, Porsche unveiled one very spectacular concept. The 911 Speedster Concept is a drivable vision of ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Porsche Mission E to be named Taycan
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Celebrating 70 years has never been so important. Porsche is using its anniversary to make a big announcement concerning its future electric supercar. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
Ford Interceptor Utility Hybrid offered for US police
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
The US police forces often need fast cars in pursuit mussions across the country. To help them, Ford introduced the all-new Police Interceptor Utility, ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...