Aston Martin makes a turnover with increasing sales
27 November 2017 17:13:35
Along with the unveiling of the new Vantage, Aston Martin also posted its record sales. So, with or without the new Vantage, Aston is enjoying increasing sales and popularity across the Globe.
The Brits reported record nine-month results on revenues up 84% to £567 million for the period ending September 30.
Continued strong demand for the DB11 helped drive a near fourfold increase in EBITDA to £121 million, whilst the company generated pre-tax profits of £22 million, reversing prior-year losses of £124 million.
For the first nine months of the year, wholesale unit sales jumped 65% to 3,330, while average selling price rose to £150,000 reflecting an improved mix and higher uptake of options. The company also sold out its limited-edition Vanquish Zagato model.
The company generated cash from operating activities of £150.3 million through the first nine months of 2017 and ended the period with £72 million of cash. Alongside its ongoing product renewal programme, Aston Martin has continued with the construction of its new St Athan manufacturing facility in Wales, where production of a new luxury sports utility vehicle is expected to begin in 2019.
