Aston Martin launches 2018 Art of Living

While manufacturers like Ferrari and Lamborghini are organising experiences on ice or on the track for their clients, Aston Martin is going even further, with an offer you can't refuse.





Aston Martin revealed the ‘Art of Living by Aston Martin’ experiences for 2018. These exclusive experiences will offer access to guests who would like to live life the Aston Martin way.





A highlight in the new Aston Martin’s Art of Living season is ‘Hokkaido On Ice’, an opportunity to experience a range of Aston Martin models against the spectacular backdrop of Japan’s northernmost island.





Further driving focused events are scheduled for 2018, including the wilds of Norway, starting with the breathtaking views from the famous Atlantic Ocean Road. A drive through the Scottish Highlands will take guests through rugged mountain ranges, stunning lochs and historic castles and for those looking for the warmth of the sun, a trip to South Africa to cruise along the coastline close to Cape Town awaits.





For guests looking for some racing action there is plenty on offer. Formula One fans can attend the most glamorous F1TM race of them all: the Monaco Grand Prix. Goodwood is again a firm fixture in the Aston Martin Art of Living season.





The Nürburgring Driving Academy experience will provide guests with one-on-one tuition on the world-famous Nürburgring Nordschleife so they can learn how to drive an Aston Martin sports car on one of the world’s most brutal race tracks.









