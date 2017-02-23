Aston Martin explores customization limits with Q program

Ferrari has the Tailor Made program, Aston Martin has the Q division, created to customize its supercars. The UK-based manufacturer will extend its Q division operations with new teams, trained for more difficult requests coming from the clients.





Aston Martin will be showcasing the marque’s enhanced Q by Aston Martin bespoke service with the unveiling of ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ at Geneva. Q by Aston Martin has evolved into a multi-tiered offering, giving customers almost limitless opportunities to create their own unique Aston Martin through enhanced levels of design and customer interaction.





The Q by Aston Martin - Collection brings an array of distinctive design touches to your Aston Martin. This selection of exclusive trim and enhancements can be added to Aston Martin models at the point of specification and installed and hand-finished at the luxury marque’s Gaydon headquarters.





Going above and beyond the standard options list, Collection includes exclusive paint and upholstery colours, material finishes and craft elements. These range from a unique leather quilt upholstery pattern to tinted wheel finishes that incorporate body-coloured blades to the diamond turned spokes, as well as the use of new wood and leather interior elements.





The new Q by Aston Martin - Collection is demonstrated by the exclusive DB11 showcased at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show. DB11 Q by Aston Martin is finished with Zaffre Blue paint, paired with gloss, satin twill and forged carbon fibre details including - front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, bonnet strakes and door mirrors.





Inside, the upper and lower cabin environments are cloaked in swathes of Obsidian Black Semi-Aniline leather, with the Q by Aston Martin Logo embossed on the headrest. While carbon fibre wheel centres and engine cover add subtle touches. The colour matched four-piece luggage set is also available through Collection.

















