Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin explores customization limits with Q program
Aston Martin explores customization limits with Q program
23 February 2017 17:42:41
|Tweet
Ferrari has the Tailor Made program, Aston Martin has the Q division, created to customize its supercars. The UK-based manufacturer will extend its Q division operations with new teams, trained for more difficult requests coming from the clients.
Aston Martin will be showcasing the marque’s enhanced Q by Aston Martin bespoke service with the unveiling of ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ at Geneva. Q by Aston Martin has evolved into a multi-tiered offering, giving customers almost limitless opportunities to create their own unique Aston Martin through enhanced levels of design and customer interaction.
The Q by Aston Martin - Collection brings an array of distinctive design touches to your Aston Martin. This selection of exclusive trim and enhancements can be added to Aston Martin models at the point of specification and installed and hand-finished at the luxury marque’s Gaydon headquarters.
Going above and beyond the standard options list, Collection includes exclusive paint and upholstery colours, material finishes and craft elements. These range from a unique leather quilt upholstery pattern to tinted wheel finishes that incorporate body-coloured blades to the diamond turned spokes, as well as the use of new wood and leather interior elements.
The new Q by Aston Martin - Collection is demonstrated by the exclusive DB11 showcased at the upcoming 2017 Geneva Motor Show. DB11 Q by Aston Martin is finished with Zaffre Blue paint, paired with gloss, satin twill and forged carbon fibre details including - front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser side strakes, bonnet strakes and door mirrors.
Inside, the upper and lower cabin environments are cloaked in swathes of Obsidian Black Semi-Aniline leather, with the Q by Aston Martin Logo embossed on the headrest. While carbon fibre wheel centres and engine cover add subtle touches. The colour matched four-piece luggage set is also available through Collection.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2000 Aston Martin V12 VanquishEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 556 nm / 410.1 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Zagato RoadsterEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 555 nm / 409.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Aston Martin Vanquish S V12Engine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 387.8 kw / 520 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 577 nm / 425.6 ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2007 Aston Martin Vanquish S Ultimate EditionEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 387.8 kw / 520 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 577 nm / 425.6 ft lbs @ 5800 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Toyota i-TRIL Concept - An autonomous city vehicle
Toyota has published the first teaser image of an all-new concept car. Named Toyota i-TRIL Concept it will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, ...
Toyota has published the first teaser image of an all-new concept car. Named Toyota i-TRIL Concept it will be showcased during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...