Aston Martin DSB 59 celebrates Le Mans historic win
1 November 2018 18:53:08
Aston Martin is celebrating its heritage with a special range of cars. Inspired by Aston Martin’s historic 1-2 finish in the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic DBR1, Aston Martin Cambridge has commissioned a collection of 24 very special DBS Superleggeras - one for every hour of the legendary endurance race.
Called the ‘DBS 59’, each is identified by bespoke design features, hand-crafted interiors and graphic elements drawing directly from the DBR1 and the race it so famously conquered.
A marque synonymous with success in the world’s toughest endurance race - the most recent being a dramatic class win for the V8 Vantage GTE in last year’s race - Aston Martin’s outright victory in the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans is the stuff of motorsport legend. Facing stern opposition from works Ferrari and Porsche entries, plus a team of Ecurie Ecosse Jaguars, the David Brown Racing Aston Martin DBR1s fought valiantly to score a famous 1-2 finish.
Immediately identifiable by its timelessly beautiful Aston Martin Racing Green paintwork, the DBS 59 features extensive use of gloss finish Carbon Fibre, most strikingly on the roof, roof strake and painted bonnet louvres. A classic combination of Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather is used throughout the interior, together with fabric inspired by the DBR1 seat material used to trim the ‘DBS 59’s’ seat backs and door inserts. Bronze detailing is strategically deployed around the exterior and interior, with the front grille surround, ‘Superleggera’ bonnet script, rear Aston Martin script and Q Fender Badge amongst the items painted.
Additional Q by Aston Martin detailing include bespoke Saddle Leather Helmet Pods in the rear compartment to hold special ‘DBS 59’ crash helmets, race suits and gloves, and a bespoke ‘DBS 59’ logo embroidered in the seat headrests. Each of the ‘DBS 59s’ will be identifiable by a small painted white roundel adjacent to the side strakes, with each car numbered from 1-24.
Further accessories include period blue race overalls complete with Aston Martin and ‘DBS 59’ logos; replica string-backed racing gloves modeled on those worn by 1959 Le Mans-winning driver Caroll Shelby; replica 1959 race helmet; bespoke 2-piece luggage set to match interior trim; bespoke car cover in Aston Martin Racing Green and featuring white roundels with specific edition number.
