Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

26 September 2019 12:51:46

Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has entered the closing stages of the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin.

With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation taking place at locations worldwide - including the brand’s two key engineering centres at Silverstone, UK and the Nürburgring, Germany.

While conducting durability testing at the demanding Nürburgring race circuit, DBX has delivered cornering speeds on par with the brand’s most focussed sportscar Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT, DBS Superleggera. This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen Aston Martin’s engineering team regularly achieve sub 8-minute Nordschleife lap times during their regular testing regime.
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing Photos

DBX will feature a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to deliver the exhilaration of a modern GT. While recognisable from its application in the brand’s existing Vantage and DB11 sportscars, DBX’s V8 engine surpasses the performance credentials of these V8-powered models delivering 550PS and 700Nm of torque.

High speed testing has already proven DBX to repeatedly exceed 180mph, with final top speed and acceleration figures being set within the closing stages of the testing process.

DBX is set to be unveiled this December.



Tags: , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, Future Cars

Aston Martin DBX enters final testing Photos (1 photos)
  • Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley Bentayga Hybrid UK pricing announced

    Bentley Bentayga Hybrid UK pricing announced

  2. Skoda launches its new voice assistant: Hey, Laura!

    Skoda launches its new voice assistant: Hey, Laura!

  3. BMW builds 5 millionth engine in UK

    BMW builds 5 millionth engine in UK

  4.  
  5. Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

    Ford Tourneo Custom Plug-In Hybrid launched in UK

  6. Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

    Aston Martin DBX enters final testing

  7. Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

    Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid UK pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 1958 Aston Martin DB MkIII

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1950 Aston Martin DB2

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm

  5. 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Vantage

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...

Concept Cars

Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept carAudi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABTVolkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...

Future Cars

Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of GoodwoodLotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...

Market News

Ford F-150 is Americas military favoriteFord F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...

Gadgets

Karma develops sound for its future electric carsKarma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E seasonThis is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com