Aston Martin DBX enters final testing
26 September 2019 12:51:46
Aston Martin is ready to follow all those premium manufacturers who decided to launch an SUV. The DBX is really close. Aston Martin’s first SUV has entered the closing stages of the most comprehensive test regime of any Aston Martin.
With extensive everyday real-world driving and high-performance track evaluation taking place at locations worldwide - including the brand’s two key engineering centres at Silverstone, UK and the Nürburgring, Germany.
While conducting durability testing at the demanding Nürburgring race circuit, DBX has delivered cornering speeds on par with the brand’s most focussed sportscar Vantage, while achieving braking figures greater than the marque’s Super GT, DBS Superleggera. This brutal combination of performance for an SUV has already seen Aston Martin’s engineering team regularly achieve sub 8-minute Nordschleife lap times during their regular testing regime.
DBX will feature a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, tuned to deliver the exhilaration of a modern GT. While recognisable from its application in the brand’s existing Vantage and DB11 sportscars, DBX’s V8 engine surpasses the performance credentials of these V8-powered models delivering 550PS and 700Nm of torque.
High speed testing has already proven DBX to repeatedly exceed 180mph, with final top speed and acceleration figures being set within the closing stages of the testing process.
DBX is set to be unveiled this December.
