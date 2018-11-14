Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DBX begins testing
Aston Martin DBX begins testing
14 November 2018 12:05:47
|Tweet
When Rolls Royce decided to build the Cullinan, it was clear to everyone that all exotic manufacturers will try to offer SUV's to benefit from this growing segment. Aston martin announced its intentions long time ago and is now making progress.
Aston Martin has made a significant stride towards the luxury brand’s first SUV - now officially confirmed as being named DBX - with the first development prototype being put through its paces along a demanding Welsh Rally stage.
This first test for DBX signifies the start of an extensive testing programme. One that has begun in Wales, as a nod to Aston Martins’ new St Athan production facility in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Though simulation is an essential part of DBX’s early development phase, this first prototype drive in Wales signifies the start of ‘real world’ testing, in which the SUV will be subjected to a punishing regime that will ultimately see development prototypes of the all-new machine tackle some of the world’s harshest environments, from the frozen Arctic and scorching deserts of the Middle East to high Alpine passes and the high-speed demands of the German autobahnen and Nürburgring Nordschleife.
DBX is scheduled to be unveiled in the last quarter of 2019 and will be built at Aston Martin Lagonda’s St Athan facility; a state-of-the-art luxury manufacturing plant that will ultimately become the ‘Home of Electrification’ when the marque’s fully-EV models enter production.
Aston Martin DBX begins testing Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Aston Martin AMR1Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A
1980 Aston Martin Bulldog ConceptEngine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1958 Aston Martin DB MkIIIEngine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1950 Aston Martin DB2Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen Tarok concept unveiled in Sao Paulo
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Volkswagen has a completely different range for its South-American market. Many of the models sold there are not found anywhere else in the world. That's ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Nissan crossover and SUV sales reached record numbers in 2017
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Nissan had a great year in 2017, with sales reaching new records. Part fo this success is due to one of the best strategies when it comes to SUV segment. ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Motorsports
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...