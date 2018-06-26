Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DBS Superleggera officially introduced
Aston Martin DBS Superleggera officially introduced
26 June 2018 16:30:47
Aston Martin is always referring to its history to create fantastic supercars. And from time to time decides to offer some current models that create a link with the past.
So is the new DBS Superleggera. Aston Martin is reviving an iconic nameplate that first appeared on in 1967, while Touring’s famous mark – Superleggera – will once again adorn the bonnet of an Aston Martin. A collaboration that originally paved the way to the DB4, 5 and 6 Mark 1, DBS Superleggera pays homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of the famous Italian coachbuilder.
DBS Superleggera replaces the esteemed Vanquish S. That’s a tough act to follow, but one it was born to do. With 725PS, 900Nm of torque, a top speed of 211mph and acceleration that dispatches 0-62mph in just 3.4 seconds and 0-100mph in 6.4 seconds, DBS Superleggera is a car with class-leading in-gear acceleration, with 50-100mph achieved in fourth gear in a mere 4.2 seconds.
Evolving innovative aerodynamic concepts first seen on the DB11 - such as the curlicue and Aeroblade - and then taking things further with an F1-inspired double-diffuser, DBS Superleggera generates 180kg of downforce at VMAX: the highest figure ever for a series production Aston Martin. This significant increase comes with no additional drag penalty.
The heart of DBS Superleggera is Aston Martin’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. Set low and as far back in the chassis as possible to optimise the centre-of-gravity and weight distribution, this high-performance engine develops 725PS at 6500rpm and 900Nm from 1800-5000rpm. Detailed tuning of the V12 together with a new exhaust strategy with active valves and quad tail pipes were made.
Featuring a mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring, DBS Superleggera combines the responses of a supercar with the refinement of a GT, with the capability of a maximum speed of 211mph.
The chassis is an evolution of the latest generation lightweight bonded aluminium structure first seen on the DB11, with forged double wishbones at the front and a sophisticated multi-link system at the rear.
DBS Superleggera features a good level of standard equipment, including keyless entry, tyre pressure monitoring system and a 360-degree camera with Parking Distance Display and Park Assist. The audio system has DAB plus Bluetooth audio and phone streaming, iPod, iPhone and USB playback. There is also an integrated satellite navigation system and wi-fi hub. All the in-car infotainment systems use a central LCD screen, controlled via a central dial.
Priced from £225,000 in the UK, EUR 274,995 in Germany and $304,995 in the USA, deliveries of DBS Superleggera are scheduled to begin in Q3 2018.
