Aston Martin DBS Superleggera announced

Aston Martin is ready to reintroduce one of its most iconic model. It is a distinctive moniker set to be proudly worn once again by the British marque’s flagship Super GT.





First coined for the iconic 1967 William Towns’ designed-model, the DBS nameplate has been a key part of the brand’s heritage for over 50 years. Resurrected in 2007 for Aston Martin’s then range-topping model, designed by current Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman.





The DBS Superleggera completes the brand’s ambitions to replace each of its existing two-door sportscar models as part of its Second Century Plan. Sitting at the pinnacle of the sportscar line-up, DBS Superleggera will feature the highest levels of performance, craftmanship and design.





Along with the resurrection of the DBS nameplate, Touring’s famous mark – Superleggera - will once again adorn the bonnet of an Aston Martin. A collaboration that helped pave the way to the DB4, 5 and 6 Mark 1, DBS will once again pay homage to the historic super lightweight construction technology of Touring. The name also provides a hint as to what can be expected of this upcoming model.





Further details on Aston Martin’s highly-anticipated super GT will be revealed in the second quarter of 2018.













Tags: aston martin, aston martin dbs, aston martin dbs superleggera

Posted in Aston Martin, Concept Cars