Aston Martin DB11 Volante is here

Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new DB11 Volante. As you already know, the car is based on the DB11 GT model but it features a convertible roof.





The fabric roof can be lowered in just 14 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. Under the hood of the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante is the V8 4.0 biturbo engine borrowed from AMG Mercedes guys.





The unit delivers 510 horsepower and 695 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission. The engine resources are sent to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring.





The new DB11 Volante is 115 kilograms heavier than the coupe version. As a result the not to 100 km/h run is done in 4.1 seconds, 0.1 seconds slower than the DB11. In Germany, the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante will be available starting the first quarter of 2018 and will be priced at 199,000 Euros. In the US, the car will cost 216,495 USD.

