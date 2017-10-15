Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DB11 Volante is here
Aston Martin DB11 Volante is here
15 October 2017 09:27:14
Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new DB11 Volante. As you already know, the car is based on the DB11 GT model but it features a convertible roof.
The fabric roof can be lowered in just 14 seconds at speeds up to 50 km/h. Under the hood of the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante is the V8 4.0 biturbo engine borrowed from AMG Mercedes guys.
The unit delivers 510 horsepower and 695 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission. The engine resources are sent to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential with dynamic torque vectoring.
The new DB11 Volante is 115 kilograms heavier than the coupe version. As a result the not to 100 km/h run is done in 4.1 seconds, 0.1 seconds slower than the DB11. In Germany, the new Aston Martin DB11 Volante will be available starting the first quarter of 2018 and will be priced at 199,000 Euros. In the US, the car will cost 216,495 USD.
2018 Ram 3500 HD has 930 lb-ft and can tow up to 30.000 pounds
Ram has a big surprise for you. Starting this August, the FCA pick-up truck car manufacturer will put on sale the 2018 Ram 3500 Heavy Duty model. According ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...
GM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Porsche issues recall for 2003-2006 Cayenne
One of the most distinguished European brands in the US is announcing a voluntary recall for its most important car sold overseas. Porsche decided to ...
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
