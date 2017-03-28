Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DB11 V8 will debut in less than a month

Aston Martin DB11 V8 will debut in less than a month

28 March 2017 16:20:44

We all love Aston Martins and this is why we are letting you know that the new DB11 V8 will be on sale in less than a month. The model will be revealed during the Shanghai Auto Show, the event which will kick off in mid-April. 

The DB11 will come with a 4.0 liter Mercedes-AMG-sourced engine that has eight cylinders and two turbines. The engine is expected to deliver more than 530 horsepower.
 
Aston Martin DB11 V8 will debut in less than a month
The decision to come with a V8 version is pretty simple: China is the second market for Aston Martin and here the taxes are very high. A V12 was a pain in the ass for the Chinese customers. 

But this is not the only good news from Aston Martin. In 2018 we will see the DB11 Volante. The car will join the range in the second half of next year which means we might see it during the Geneva Motor Show. A more powerful version of the V12 is also on the works. It will have the S suffix and will probably come with more than 600 horsepower thanks to the V12 5.2 liter engine.

