Aston Martin DB11 is now available with a Mercedes-AMG V8
2 July 2017 03:57:55
When you say Aston Martin you say V12. But today, this thing is about to change. Thanks to the partnership between Aston Martin and Daimler, the British car manufacturer can offer the new generation DB11 with a bi-turbo V8.
The engine is the same that Mercedes-AMG uses on the GT sports car. It has 4.0 liter and in the DB11 it delivers 510 horsepower and 675 Nm peak of torque.
Compared to the V12 DB11, the new V8 DB11 is about 100 horsepower down on power. The engines are delivering about the same torque while the run from not to 100 km/h is also done in about 4 seconds.
“The DB11 is the most complete and sophisticated car Aston Martin has ever made. Now, with this new V8 engine option we have broadened its appeal by offering a car that’s more affordable while still blessed with the exceptional performance and memorable character that sets Aston Martin apart from its rivals. I’m particularly proud that this car is the first to receive an engine supplied by our technical partner, Mercedes-AMG. Not least because thanks to the nature of our relationship with AMG we have been given complete freedom to tailor this exceptional power unit so that it meets the particular needs and demands of an Aston Martin", said Aston Martin boss Andy Palmer.
