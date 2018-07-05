Aston Martin DB11 Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante

Once in a while, Aston martin receives some special orders, treated through its special Q program. The most recent creation of its Q division is the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante, a car that continues the long relation between Aston Martin and the Henley Royal Regatta - founded in 1839 and one of the world’s most prestigious and historic sporting fixtures.





Following last year’s one-off Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Coupe, for 2018 Q by Aston Martin has turned its attentions to the DB11 Volante, creating a one-off model that takes inspiration from elite rowing’s fusion of technology and tradition.





Finished in a striking paint colour, White Stone, and with an interior trimmed in Red Oxide Caithness leather the car also features technical carbon fibre complete with stainless steel crossed oar motifs and hand-painted pale blue accents inspired by the rowing club markings found on the blades of rowers’ oars.





Contrasting against the white paintwork is a black convertible hood, forged gloss black diamond turned wheels, dark anodised brake calipers, smoked tail lights, exterior carbon fibre detailing, plus dark exhaust finishers and bonnet meshes. Priced at £199,995 the Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante is truly a one-off collectible.





The special Henley Regatta DB11 Volante will form the centrepiece of an Aston Martin display showcasing the 105-year-old marque’s range of acclaimed sports cars. More than 300,000 spectators attend the Regatta each year, which is held over five-days at its traditional venue of Henley-on-Thames.









Tags: aston martin, aston martin db11 volante, aston martin db11, henley royal regatta

Posted in Aston Martin, New Vehicles