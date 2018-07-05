Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition

The new Aston Martin Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante is not the only car Q division is customising these days. Q by Aston Martin has released details of two freshly released commissions based on the luxury brands dynamic sporting GT, DB11.





The second car celebrates the 20th anniversary of Classic Driver, the world’s first website for sophisticated car collectors and enthusiasts. Working in close collaboration with Classic Driver’s lead designer, Benjamin Knapp Voith, Q by Aston Martin has created the DB11 Classic Driver Edition. Available as both the V8-powered Coupe and Volante only a total of just 20 examples will be built.





Inspired by Classic Driver’s signature green and grey colours and Aston Martin’s famous 1960s shade of Charcoal Grey, the Q by Aston Martin team developed a beautifully deep, gloss dark grey paint, with fine and subtle pearls which deliver an exciting green twist once exposed to sunlight. The bespoke colour, named Classic Driver Grey, is complimented by a ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ carbon-fibre body pack, uniquely finished with a bespoke satin Eifel Green lacquer.





The unique colour scheme continues on the interior, where the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel have been beautifully trimmed in exclusive Eifel Green Caithness leather. As a final flourish, the Classic Driver logo is embroidered into the headrests in Parliament Green thread. Additionally, the Volante variant sports an exclusive Westminster Green textile roof. All 20 cars will also wear the Classic Driver logo on sill plaques and handmade enamel fender badges.





The connection between Classic Driver’s founder - entrepreneur and Aston Martin collector Alexander Knapp Voith - and Aston Martin is long-established. Indeed, it pre-dates the website venture, as Knapp Voith opened an official Aston Martin and Lagonda dealership in Hamburg in 1991.





Priced from £199,275 (UK), EUR 252,395 (Germany), $274,010 (USA) the DB11 Classic Driver Edition is available upon request.









