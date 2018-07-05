Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition
Aston Martin DB11 Classic Driver Edition
5 July 2018 17:12:29
The new Aston Martin Henley Royal Regatta DB11 Volante is not the only car Q division is customising these days. Q by Aston Martin has released details of two freshly released commissions based on the luxury brands dynamic sporting GT, DB11.
The second car celebrates the 20th anniversary of Classic Driver, the world’s first website for sophisticated car collectors and enthusiasts. Working in close collaboration with Classic Driver’s lead designer, Benjamin Knapp Voith, Q by Aston Martin has created the DB11 Classic Driver Edition. Available as both the V8-powered Coupe and Volante only a total of just 20 examples will be built.
Inspired by Classic Driver’s signature green and grey colours and Aston Martin’s famous 1960s shade of Charcoal Grey, the Q by Aston Martin team developed a beautifully deep, gloss dark grey paint, with fine and subtle pearls which deliver an exciting green twist once exposed to sunlight. The bespoke colour, named Classic Driver Grey, is complimented by a ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ carbon-fibre body pack, uniquely finished with a bespoke satin Eifel Green lacquer.
The unique colour scheme continues on the interior, where the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel have been beautifully trimmed in exclusive Eifel Green Caithness leather. As a final flourish, the Classic Driver logo is embroidered into the headrests in Parliament Green thread. Additionally, the Volante variant sports an exclusive Westminster Green textile roof. All 20 cars will also wear the Classic Driver logo on sill plaques and handmade enamel fender badges.
The connection between Classic Driver’s founder - entrepreneur and Aston Martin collector Alexander Knapp Voith - and Aston Martin is long-established. Indeed, it pre-dates the website venture, as Knapp Voith opened an official Aston Martin and Lagonda dealership in Hamburg in 1991.
Priced from £199,275 (UK), EUR 252,395 (Germany), $274,010 (USA) the DB11 Classic Driver Edition is available upon request.
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Porsche investing six billion euros in e-mobility
Made famous by its gasoline boxer engine and driving dynamics, Porsche is now following the trend and invests more and more into electrification. ...
Volkswagen I.D R set a new record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb
After a long teasing campaign and intense preparations, Volkswagen managed to score an impressive time on the Pikes Peak hill climb. The electric supercar ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Nissan Leaf scores 5 stars in EuroNCAP
EuroNCAP is taking very seriously the testing of its cars, with more stringent measures that lowered the overall points. Key to the new programme is the ...
Bentley Bentayga sets new world record at Pikes Peak
Volkswagen I.D. R wasn't the only car that broke a record on Pikes Peak Hill Climb this weekend. Bentley Bentayga also made history, of course in its ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
