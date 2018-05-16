Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin DB11 AMR launched
Aston Martin DB11 AMR launched
16 May 2018 05:58:37
Aston Martin is introducing a long awaited update for the current DB11, its most expensive supercar in the range, but thought to be a little to slow for the brand clients.
Aston Martin is introduced the new DB11 AMR at the opening of the new Nürburgring-based AMR Performance Centre.
Replacing the outgoing V12-engined DB11 as the new flagship of the DB11 range, the DB11 AMR boasts greater power, increased performance, enhanced driving dynamics and a more characterful exhaust note, together with a suite of exterior and interior enhancements.
At the heart of the DB11 AMR is Aston Martin’s twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12. Now developing 630bhp, this gives the DB11 AMR an additional 30bhp compared with the outgoing DB11 V12, and 127bhp more than the V8-engined DB11.
Torque remains unchanged at 700Nm. A 0-62mph time of 3.7sec is an improvement of 0.2sec over the outgoing model while a top speed of 208mph makes the DB11 AMR one of the world’s swiftest GT cars and the fastest model in Aston Martin’s current series production range.
Similarly, a new shift calibration for the transmission and a slightly more vocal exhaust note ensures the DB11 AMR expresses its character more explicitly when Sport mode is engaged.
Visually the DB11 AMR is distinguished by a co-ordinated palette of exposed carbon fibre and gloss black detailing that unites the exterior and interior treatment. On the outside all brightwork has been given a monochrome treatment: dark headlight surrounds and smoked tail lamps complimented by dark front grille and tailpipes; gloss black roof, roof strake plus side sills and splitter offering a subtle contrast with the exposed weave of the carbon fibre hood blades and side strakes. The dark theme continues inside, with monotone leather and alcantara upholstery and a bold contrasting central lime stripe, while DB11 AMR is treated to a leather sports steering wheel as standard.
The Aston Martin DB11 AMR is available from £174,995 in the UK, $241,000 in the US and €218,595 in Germany, with first customer deliveries in Q2 2018.
