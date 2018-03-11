Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners

11 March 2018 06:55:59

Every luxury manufacturer tries to attract clients not only with its cars, but also with its accessories. Like the biggest names in the industry (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley), Aston Martin is joining forces with a renowned watch manufacturer, also connected with the motorsport world. 

Aston Martin announced that Swiss luxury watch company TAG Heuer will become its official watch partner. Both partners have extensive roots and experience in motorsport, reaching back through the decades and share an affiliation with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 team. 

In the world of endurance sports car racing, TAG Heuer branding will appear on the brand new Aston Martin Vantage GTE race cars when the FIA World Endurance Championship gets underway at Spa-Francorchamps in May.
The two brands going forward will develop a collection of watches encompassing all aspects of motor racing including the World Endurance Championship series. 

Aston Martin and Aston Martin Racing TAG Heuer watches, will be marketed through the TAG Heuer global distribution network and at Aston Martin dealer network and brand centres in London and Tokyo. 



