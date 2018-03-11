Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners
Aston Martin and Tag Heuer become partners
11 March 2018 06:55:59
Every luxury manufacturer tries to attract clients not only with its cars, but also with its accessories. Like the biggest names in the industry (Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bentley), Aston Martin is joining forces with a renowned watch manufacturer, also connected with the motorsport world.
Aston Martin announced that Swiss luxury watch company TAG Heuer will become its official watch partner. Both partners have extensive roots and experience in motorsport, reaching back through the decades and share an affiliation with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing F1 team.
In the world of endurance sports car racing, TAG Heuer branding will appear on the brand new Aston Martin Vantage GTE race cars when the FIA World Endurance Championship gets underway at Spa-Francorchamps in May.
The two brands going forward will develop a collection of watches encompassing all aspects of motor racing including the World Endurance Championship series.
Aston Martin and Aston Martin Racing TAG Heuer watches, will be marketed through the TAG Heuer global distribution network and at Aston Martin dealer network and brand centres in London and Tokyo.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Aston Martin presents the Lagonda Vision Concept
We all know Aston Martin as the producer of one of the most exclusive supercars, with powerful engines and sporty looks. But Aston martin wants to be ...
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Zenvo to launch new model in Geneva
Geneva Motor Show will host a lot of premieres, meaning we are going to see some new cars. But also some new supercars, from companies that are not so popular. ...
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
This is the Cupra e-Racer, an electric track car
The Cupra brand was launched a few days ago, but the Spanish producer has alredy a big surprise for its fans. The name is Cupra e-Racer and it is an electric ...
Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
