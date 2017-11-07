Aston Martin and Storck created the Facenario.3 bike

We are used to see supercars coming from Aston Martin. But there are some exceptions, as the UK manufacturer has now built a limited edition of bikes. Yes, you read that well: bikes.





Aston Martin has collaborated with renowned bicycle manufacturer Storck to produce a limited edition run of road bikes. Just 107 examples of the exclusive Fascenario.3 Aston Martin Edition will be produced.





The frame and forks are the result of the latest advances in carbon fibre and aerodynamics, while the componentry is of the highest quality, meaning that the Aston Martin Edition sits at the very pinnacle of current road bicycles.





This project came about after Markus Storck, the eponymous founder and innovative leader of the Storck bicycle company, joined forces with Aston Martin on the Vanquish ‘One of Seven’ project. Having owned several Aston Martins, Storck worked with Aston Martin’s bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin, to develop the septet of special sports cars that focused on showcasing carbon fibre.





The end result is the Aston Martin Edition – the ultimate evolution of Storck’s Fascenario.3, which has won numerous tests and received multiple awards for its design. The frame weighs just 770g and combined with a host of lightweight items from manufacturers like THM and ZIPP, the whole bike weighs only 5.9kg. However, although it’s light, it’s far from fragile, with Storck exceeding the expected industry testing standards in order to prove the durability of its frames.





The Aston Martin Edition comes equipped with SRAM’s wireless gear shifting technology. Not only does this give the bike a wonderfully uncluttered aesthetic, but the left and right levers operate just like the paddles found behind the steering wheels on Aston Martin’s sports cars – right to go up a ratio and left to go down.





The Fascenario.3 frame has been designed with innovative Nano Carbon Technology. The utilisation of nanoparticles in the resin structures of the carbon fibre improves the breaking and splintering behaviour, increasing the flexibility. This leads to enhanced comfort combined with higher component safety.













