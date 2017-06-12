Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin and Hogan launch a new pair of sneakers
Aston Martin and Hogan launch a new pair of sneakers
12 June 2017 15:57:00
|Tweet
We often see manufacturers creating fashion itms with their name on it. We saw many products with the Prancing Horse logo. Now we are about to see something new from Gaydon.
Aston Martin and Hogan are announcing a new partnership that will see the two luxury brands collaborate on an exclusive ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ limited edition luxury sneaker for the Autumn Winter 2017/18.
‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ luxury sneaker will be presented in four colour ways. Based on an iconic Hogan design named ‘Olympia’, and offered in four seasonal colours, the palette is versatile. Leather is paired with nylon mesh to create a contemporary urban feel.
The exclusive sneaker reflects the elegance of the silhouette of an Aston Martin sports car and includes detailing from Aston Martin’s artisan leather craft. Applied to the exterior of the shoe, layers of leather create a wave of colours and materials that are sewn with attention to detail.
The tongue of the sneaker is cut from Aston Martin’s classic kestrel tan leather with pinched seam detailing and feature the iconic Aston Martin wings.
Limited to a run of 3,000 pairs, the ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ exclusive collection will be available at Hogan flagship stores worldwide, on Hogan.com and at the Aston Martin Dover Street brand centre from the end of June.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1989 Aston Martin AMR1Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A
1980 Aston Martin Bulldog ConceptEngine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1958 Aston Martin DB MkIIIEngine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1950 Aston Martin DB2Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm
1951 Aston Martin DB2 VantageEngine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
New Vehicles
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
Concept Cars
Volkswagen apprentices to unveil a new concept in Worthersee
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Every year, Worthersee is hosting one of the largest parade of Volkswagen cars. And Volkswagen Group cars. Volkswagen knows this and tries to get close ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Dawn 1 of 1 Mayfair Edition created for a dealer
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
London is well known for its exclusive supercars and luxury vehicles. So it is no wonder that luxury dealer HR Owen commissioned one of the most exclusive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
Are winter tires good in summer?
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...
I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of ...