Aston Martin and Hogan launch a new pair of sneakers

We often see manufacturers creating fashion itms with their name on it. We saw many products with the Prancing Horse logo. Now we are about to see something new from Gaydon.





Aston Martin and Hogan are announcing a new partnership that will see the two luxury brands collaborate on an exclusive ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ limited edition luxury sneaker for the Autumn Winter 2017/18.





‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ luxury sneaker will be presented in four colour ways. Based on an iconic Hogan design named ‘Olympia’, and offered in four seasonal colours, the palette is versatile. Leather is paired with nylon mesh to create a contemporary urban feel.





The exclusive sneaker reflects the elegance of the silhouette of an Aston Martin sports car and includes detailing from Aston Martin’s artisan leather craft. Applied to the exterior of the shoe, layers of leather create a wave of colours and materials that are sewn with attention to detail.





The tongue of the sneaker is cut from Aston Martin’s classic kestrel tan leather with pinched seam detailing and feature the iconic Aston Martin wings.





Limited to a run of 3,000 pairs, the ‘Aston Martin x Hogan’ exclusive collection will be available at Hogan flagship stores worldwide, on Hogan.com and at the Aston Martin Dover Street brand centre from the end of June.













