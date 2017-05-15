Are winter tires good in summer?

I don't know the laws in different countries but here, we are not allowed to drive a car with summer tires in winter conditions. Also, I know lots of drivers who won't change the winter tires with the summer ones. And I don't know why.





The guy from Engineering Explained is offering a special point of view regarding this problem. The winter tires are made from soft rubber compound and this is not a good idea when you are driving at 20 degrees Celsius. He also did a braking test with Bridgestone Blizzak WS80 winter tires and Yokohama Geolandar G95 all-season tires.





The result is in the video below. Watch and learn. But more important, change your winter tires with summer ones.

Tags: summer tires, tires, winter tires

Posted in Miscellaneous, Videos

Source: Video