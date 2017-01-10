Another record year for Rolls Royce in 2016

Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are in a small number.





Well they aren't. Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced its second highest ever annual sales result in the marque’s 113-year history, up 6% on its 2015 results. A total of 4,011 cars were delivered to customers in more than 50 countries. This is more than what Lamborghini sold in 2016, and the supercars are cheaper than Rolls Royce's limousines.





The company recorded its highest-ever sales in key global markets including the Americas (up 12%), Europe (up 28%) and Asia Pacific (up 5%). A number of individual markets also exceeded previous records, notably Japan (up 51%), Germany (up 30%), the UK – the marque’s home market – (up 26%), China (up 23%) and the USA (up 10%).





The only major region where conditions remained difficult was the Middle East where consumer demand for all luxury goods was dampened by economic and political uncertainty. However, the Middle East ended the year as the third largest market in 2016, while Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Dubai earned the accolade of the highest selling dealership globally.





Rolls-Royce announced six new dealerships during 2016, bringing the global dealership network to 136. New launches included the Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Studio in South Korea and an innovative boutique-style concept in Dubai.





The continued success of the Wraith and Ghost families were further enhanced in 2016 with the introduction of their new Black Badge variants. Another major contributor was Dawn drophead which entered full production with the strongest pre-order book ever achieved by a new Rolls-Royce model.





2016 was also the final year of production for the seventh-generation Phantom, with its successor due in late 2018.









