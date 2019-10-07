Anniversary edition for Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera turned 10. And this important milestone deserves some special actions. As a result, Porsche decided to unveil an anniversary edition which, obviously, is called 10 Year Edition.





The new special edition can be ordered on the Panamera, Panamera 4 and Panamera 4 E-Hybrid versions and is available on the standard body car or on the Sport Turismo variant.





On the outside, the car got special 21 inch Panamera Sport Design wheels in White Gold Metallic satin finish. The same color adorns the emblems on the interior and exterior.





Also, the car is equipped with loads of goodies. We have adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management and Power Steering Plus, LED matrix headlights and heated 14-way seats. There are also soft-close doors, Bose surround sound and a 7.2 kilowatt onboard charged for the 4 E-Hybrid variant.

