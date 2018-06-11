Andy Murray goes electric with Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar surprised everyone with the introduction of its new I-Pace electric SUV. The UK-based manufacturer started an important campaign that promotes the car among popular people.





Two-time Wimbledon Champion, Andy Murray, has fulfilled the promise he made during WWF’s World Earth Hour to ‘go electric’ and become one of the first Jaguar I-PACE customers on World Environment Day.





Supporting the commitment Murray made to switch to Jaguar’s first all-electric performance SUV in March this year, Panasonic Jaguar Racing driver and fellow WWF ambassador, Nelson Piquet Jr, visited the British tennis star at his training camp and made a special delivery ahead of the grass court season.





“It’s important we all take small steps to live a more sustainable life and think about the actions we can make to look after our planet. This is one of the reasons I’m making the switch to driving Jaguar’s new all-electric I-PACE. It’s clean and safe, but also has the world class design and sports performance that suits my lifestyle”, said Andy Murray.





The Jaguar I-PACE has a rapid charging from 0 to 80% in 45 minutes and offers a range of up to 298 miles on a single charge. The I-PACE delivers sustainable sports car performance, next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and five-seat SUV practicality.





The Jaguar I-PACE is available priced from £63,495.









