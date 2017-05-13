Home » News » Miscellaneous » American Automotive Service Solutions Review
American Automotive Service Solutions Review
13 May 2017 18:42:54
|Tweet
Your vehicle is one of your most prized possessions. It is, therefore, important that you take good care of it. One of the ways to do this is by taking up the best vehicle service contract you can find around. One of the companies providing this service contract is American Automotive Service Solutions. Theirs is the future of motor vehicle protection. This is because their contract is designed to meet your specific needs and goals. This is better than warranties provided by car manufacturers as these warranties are usually limited in scope.
Overview
American Automotive Service Solutions works hand in hand with other players in the automotive services industry to provide you with some of the best plan options for motor vehicle protection. The company has been in business for 9 years now, and all through, it has been helping vehicle owners avoid high vehicle repair costs. Apart from that, the company helps its clients decide the best plan that will meet all their needs. In this article we will outline some of the qualities that make American Automotive Service Solutions one of the best vehicle service contracts providers in Missouri.
Their Service Contracts
One of the qualities that make American Automotive Service Solution among the best in the industry is their service contracts. Their contracts can be defined as an improvement on the manufacturer's warranty. These contracts have been designed to act similar to your car's components insurance. All states in the US require you to have insurance for yourself and other road users, but what we all forget is that the vehicle itself needs insurance too. With new vehicles getting lighter due to the materials used to make them, it is only a matter of time before you notice a certain component breaking down. Some might argue that there is no need for vehicle service contracts because they already have regular insurance, but they are wrong. Regular motor vehicle insurance will never cover breakdowns because it is designed to cover your actions, those of other motorists, and nature.
By taking up a vehicle service contract, you will have ensured that your vehicle works in good condition. With small premiums every month, you will have avoided the heavy costs of vehicle repairs. Another good thing about American Automotive Service Solutions' contract is it can be tailored to meet the specific needs of your car.
It is, therefore, important that you take up an insurance cover as it will do more than just covering the repair costs of your car. Take this example. You are on vacation with your family or friends and your car breaks down. Apart from the heavy repair costs that you will have to bear, your plans with your loved ones might have to be cancelled. This is not something that you want. American Automotive Service Solutions' contracts will provide you with compensation for the interruption caused by your vehicle's breakdown and offer you roadside assistance depending on the plan you have taken.
The Cost of Their Vehicle Service Contract
The cost of this company's contracts is also relatively affordable. Some may argue that it is not worth spending money on such contracts, but they should consider this. In case your vehicle breaks down due to an issue with the engine, you may have to spend over $900 on its repair. Now imagine making small payments every month for a service contract, you will realize that you will save a lot of money. With a cover, you will rest easy knowing that your vehicle will be taken care of in case of any issue.
With that said and done, let us discuss some more reasons why you should consider taking a vehicle service contract with American Automotive Service Solutions.
1. Saves you money and from a lot of stress
One of the reasons you should consider a contract with this company is you will be able to rest easy knowing your car is taken care of and also save a lot of money. Its service contracts take care of the costs that arise from car repairs. Also, you will have roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown. With their plan, unnecessary fees and fear of break downs will be a thing of the past.
2. There for you when your manufacturer's warranty expires
Ones your manufacturer's warranty expires you are on your own. But this should not be the case because you can take a service contract and continue enjoying the peace of mind you had. By taking the American Automotive Service Solutions plan, will continue staying covered even after your vehicle's warranty expires. It is best that you do not wait for your car's manufacturer warrant to expire to get a new coverage plan. This ensures that you are never at the mercy of expensive repairs.
3. It is a supporter of Show-Me Heroes
It is always good to associate yourself with a company than does more than just make profits for itself, but also impacts the community positively. American Automotive Service Solutions is such a company. This company hires the vets who served our country. It is part of the company's goal to give back to those that made big sacrifices so that America could be as it is.
Conclusion
American Automotive Service Solutions is a company to turn to if you are looking for someone to protect your car and to ensure your safety and peace of mind. The company offers a variety of packages and options to its clients. These packages are designed to assure its clients that they will never have to worry about breakdowns and repairs. With all said and done, American Automotive Service Solutions reviews highly recommend this company's contract to you.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
2006 YES Roadster 3.2 TurboEngine: V6, Power: 355 bhp (261 kW), Torque: 358 lb-ft (485 Nm)
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Fiat-Chrysler cars to have Android powered Uconnect systems
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...