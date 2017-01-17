Alpine will come to Geneva with the first modern era product

Alpine has released an official statement from which we find out that the first modern era product will be officially revealed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The production model was previewed by the A120 concept car and will come with aluminum bespoke chassis and aluminum bodywork.





The car will be a direct competitor to the Porsche 718 Boxster and Alfa Romeo 4C and it will be built at the historic site of Dieppe. The first edition of the new Alpine model is named Premier Edition and can be already ordered. For now, there are 1955 cars and all of them were booked.





All the clients put a 2.000 euros deposit and the car price will be around 55 to 60k euros. Under the hood, the Alpine model is rumored to have a 1.8 liter engine which is derived from the 1.6 liter unit which can be found on the Clio RS model. It might deliver about 250 - 300 horsepower and the run from not to 100 km/h will be done in 4,5 seconds.





