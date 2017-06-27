Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed
27 June 2017 18:06:00
|Tweet
Relaunched by its parent company Renault, the new Alpine brand will return to UK, a market always in love with performance cars. The French brand will launch its production coupe A110 coupe during this year Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Ahead of going on sale in the UK in early 2018, the two-seater A110 will be seen in motion for the very first time in UK when it will take to the hill as part of the legendary Supercar Run.
On display will be the very Alpine that won outright at the 1978 Le Mans 24 hour race, the triumphant Alpine A442 B. Running up the hill will be a member of Alpine’s victorious rallying heritage – the A310 – as part of the Touring Car, NASCAR, Drift & Rally group.
The 2017 Alpine A110 was launched at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The A110 has an aluminium platform and body, aiding in a kerb weight of just 1,080kg. Its compact size (just 4178mm long, 1798mm wide and 1252mm high), optimal weight distribution (44% front/ 56% rear) and low centre of gravity will please customers.
The A110 is equipped with a new 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a maximum power output of 252hp and maximum torque of 320 Nm. Combined with the low kerb weight, the A110’s power-to-weight ratio of 233 hp:tonne enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in only 4.5 seconds.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Seat received 10.000 proposals for naming its third SUV
Dacia returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed
-
Skoda produces its 15th millionth vehicle under VAG umbrella
2018 Lincoln Navigator with extended wheelbase
2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE is the fastest Camaro on Nurburgring
Related Specs
1907 Renault 130HP Grand PrixEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A
2007 Renault Clio F1 TeamEngine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159 ft lbs @ 5550 rpm
1995 Renault Espace F1 ConceptEngine: RS4 Grand Prix V10, Power: 596.6 kw / 800.0 bhp @ rpm, Torque: 705.0 nm / 520.0 ft lbs @ rpm
1981 Renault 5 TurboEngine: Inline 4, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm
New Vehicles
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Concept Cars
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Custom Cars
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Gadgets
Audi is the first car manufacturer to test autonomous cars in New York
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Audi is one of the leaders when it comes to automated driving in the premium segment. And is doing improvements not only in Europe, but also in the US. ...
Various News
Renault - Nissan Alliance might become the biggest car manufacturer in the world
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
The Renault - Nissan Alliance had a grea year in 2016. During the first four months of this year the French - Japanese alliance managed to take the third ...
Motorsports
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
Videos
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...