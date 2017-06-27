Alpine A110 return to UK at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Relaunched by its parent company Renault, the new Alpine brand will return to UK, a market always in love with performance cars. The French brand will launch its production coupe A110 coupe during this year Goodwood Festival of Speed.





Ahead of going on sale in the UK in early 2018, the two-seater A110 will be seen in motion for the very first time in UK when it will take to the hill as part of the legendary Supercar Run.





On display will be the very Alpine that won outright at the 1978 Le Mans 24 hour race, the triumphant Alpine A442 B. Running up the hill will be a member of Alpine’s victorious rallying heritage – the A310 – as part of the Touring Car, NASCAR, Drift & Rally group.





The 2017 Alpine A110 was launched at Geneva Motor Show earlier this year. The A110 has an aluminium platform and body, aiding in a kerb weight of just 1,080kg. Its compact size (just 4178mm long, 1798mm wide and 1252mm high), optimal weight distribution (44% front/ 56% rear) and low centre of gravity will please customers.





The A110 is equipped with a new 1.8-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine with a maximum power output of 252hp and maximum torque of 320 Nm. Combined with the low kerb weight, the A110’s power-to-weight ratio of 233 hp:tonne enables the car to accelerate from 0 to 62mph in only 4.5 seconds.









