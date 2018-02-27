Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions
27 February 2018 17:40:08
After it unveiled the model that starts a new era, Alpine is extending the range during this year Geneva Motor Show. Two new versions of the Alpine A110 will be unveiled. The A110 Pure and Légende versions remain true to Alpine’s principles of compact size, lightness and agility.
Both versions share the same full aluminium structure, 252hp 1.8-litre mid-mounted engine, mated to a wet clutch, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox with double wishbone suspension front and rear.
Pure is the A110 at its lightest and most driver-focused. It is destined to live its life on winding mountain roads and retains the Première Edition’s minimalist yet high-quality approach.
Légende adds more refinement and sophistication for everyday driving or long distance touring. Standard equipment includes 6-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery and gloss-finished carbon fibre interior trim. Three new exterior colours will also be added to the Alpine range.
Further information on the A110 Pure and Légende will be announced during Alpine’s press conference on 6th March.
