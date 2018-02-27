Home » News » Renault » Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions

Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions

27 February 2018 17:40:08

After it unveiled the model that starts a new era, Alpine is extending the range during this year Geneva Motor Show. Two new versions of the Alpine A110 will be unveiled. The A110 Pure and Légende versions remain true to Alpine’s principles of compact size, lightness and agility.

Both versions share the same full aluminium structure, 252hp 1.8-litre mid-mounted engine, mated to a wet clutch, 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) gearbox with double wishbone suspension front and rear.

Pure is the A110 at its lightest and most driver-focused. It is destined to live its life on winding mountain roads and retains the Première Edition’s minimalist yet high-quality approach.
Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions
Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions Photos

Légende adds more refinement and sophistication for everyday driving or long distance touring. Standard equipment includes 6-way adjustable lightweight Sabelt seats, full leather upholstery and gloss-finished carbon fibre interior trim. Three new exterior colours will also be added to the Alpine range.

Further information on the A110 Pure and Légende will be announced during Alpine’s press conference on 6th March. 



Tags: , ,

Posted in Renault, New Vehicles

Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions Photos (1 photos)
  • Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Hyundai Kona electric launched

    Hyundai Kona electric launched

  2. 2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva

    2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva

  3. Audi launches the new R8 V10 RWS

    Audi launches the new R8 V10 RWS

  4.  
  5. Ford introduces Waze on its cars

    Ford introduces Waze on its cars

  6. Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions

    Alpine A110 Pure and Legende versions

  7. Nissan X-Trail Platinum Edition SV introduced in UK

    Nissan X-Trail Platinum Edition SV introduced in UK

Related Specs

  1. 1907 Renault 130HP Grand Prix

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 1600 rpmN/A

  2. 2007 Renault Clio F1 Team

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 146.9 kw / 197 bhp @ 7250 rpm, Torque: 215.6 nm / 159 ft lbs @ 5550 rpm

  3. 1995 Renault Espace F1 Concept

    Engine: RS4 Grand Prix V10, Power: 596.6 kw / 800.0 bhp @ rpm, Torque: 705.0 nm / 520.0 ft lbs @ rpm

  4. 1981 Renault 5 Turbo

    Engine: Inline 4, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 210.0 nm / 154.9 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm

  5. 1984 Renault 5 Turbo 2

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline 4, Power: 138.0 kw / 185.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 216.0 nm / 159.3 ft lbs @ 3250 rpm

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor ShowLexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric ZoeRenault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...

Various News

World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicleWorld record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com