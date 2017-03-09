Alpine A110 - Official pictures and details

Alpine has officially unveiled the all-new Alpine A110 during the Geneva Motor Show. The new French model is competing against the Porsche Cayman and the Alfa Romeo 4C.





The new Alpine A110 has an all-aluminum platform and also aluminum body. As a result, the car has just 1.080 kilograms.





Under the hood the Alpine A110 has a 1.8 liter petrol unit that deliver 252 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. The engine is linked to a seven speed dual-clutch Getrac transmission and as a result it can run from stand still to 100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.





More than that, the Alpine A110 has optimized aerodynamics, including a completely flat floor and a working rear diffuser. In addition, the car has a Cx value of just 0.32.





For now, Alpine launched only the Premiere Edition. The French car manufacturer will built just 1955 units.





Source: Alpine