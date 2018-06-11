Alpine A110 Legende UK pricing announced
11 June 2018 05:36:57
Along the new Premiere Edition and the more driver oriented Pure, the Alpine A110 is available in Uk also with the Legende trim level. Displaying the character of a GT, the A110 Légende is the more sophisticated edition of the A110.
Its distinguishing features include six-way adjustable seats in black or brown leather and a Focal audio system. The high-gloss carbon fibre passenger compartment and the 18-inch alloy wheels emphasise the sophisticated personality of the Légende edition.
Park assist with rear parking camera makes the A110 Légende easy to drive on a daily basis. Specific bi-colour ‘Légende’ wheel rims pay tribute to the original motif of the A110 Berlinette 1600S. Two other 18-inch wheel rims are available to choose from as an optional extra.
Like the A110 Pure, the A110 Légende has three driving modes, air-conditioning, a satellite navigation system, the Alpine smartphone replication mySPIN and front and rear LED lighting. The A110 Légende standard features can be upgraded with a Focal Premium audio system complementing the two speakers and two subwoofer tweeters, an active sport exhaust system and heated seats. A110 Légende is available to order now, priced from £50,805.
The new editions are available in three new body colours: Blanc Irisé (Iridescent white), Blue Abysse (Abyss Blue), Gris Tonnerre (Thunder Grey). The pallet completes the Blue Alpine (Alpine Blue) and Noir Profond (Deep Black) already offered on the Première Edition. All editions of the A110 have a 3-year/60,000 mile manufacturer’s warranty, which can be extended to four or five years. Maintenance packages and a financing solution are also available as from the summer.
