Alpine A110 enters production

Carlos Ghosn, Renault Chairman and CEO, and France’s Minister for Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire today inaugurated the new Alpine A110 production line at Groupe Renault’s Alpine facility in Dieppe, Normandy, the brand’s original home.





The revival of Alpine production in Dieppe, where the original Berlinette was made almost 50 years ago, presented us with a challenge, but we rose to it together, with backing from the state, the region, the local urban district, Groupe Renault and the Alliance. Investment totalled more than €35 million, 151 people have been recruited and the factory has been refurbished. The excellence and French-style elegance that the brand stands for are more than just claims; today, in Dieppe they are an industrial reality,” declared Carlos Ghosn.





The Alpine A110 comes with a 1.8 liter engine that delivers 252 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to a seven speed automatic transmission developed by Getrag.

