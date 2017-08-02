Home » News » BMW » Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced

Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo UK pricing announced

2 August 2017 18:32:41

Until we see the new BMW M5, set to become the fastest BMW ever built, UK customers who are tired of waiting its launch or simply want something different can choose the Alpina B7 Bi-Turbo.

The car is available in the UK with a final specification that pushes top speed to an astonishing 205 mph, up from the 193 mph predicted at the Geneva launch. With an Alpina-optimised 4.4 litre V8 delivering 608 hp (up from 600 for the show car) and 800 Nm, the new B7 Bi-Turbo joins the exclusive group of cars with 200 mph performance.

At the heart of the new B7 Bi-Turbo is a heavily-revised, direct injection V8 breathing through two specially-developed, twin-scroll turbochargers located between the cylinder banks, operating in parallel to deliver up to 1.2 bar with minimum inertia. Particular attention has been paid to airflow optimisation, with a new wide-bore intake system providing shorter intake paths and optimised radii to allow near-instant throttle response. Pistons and spark plugs are uprated to ALPINA specifications.

The eight-speed automatic transmission also receives additional cooling, alongside a host of modifications that include strengthened gear clusters and a larger torque converter. 
B7 Bi-Turbos destined for the UK will be Long Wheelbase cars with air suspension (allowing ride height to be automatically reduced by 20 mm in ALPINA Sport+ Mode), Active Roll Stabilisation (with new light weight, high-speed electro mechanical actuation), and ALPINA-tuned active rear steering, which turns the rear wheels a maximum of three degrees the opposite way to the front wheels at low speeds and the same way at higher speeds. At the front, there is a new calibration for the variable ratio electric steering and increased wheel camber to provide a more direct turn-in when cornering.

Wheels are 20 inch ALPINA Classic 20 spoke in a new design made from high-strength, forged aluminium with visible wheel bolts and no centre hub covers. The 21 inch wheels are optional. Aerodynamics have been optimised in BMW’s wind tunnel and are enhanced by unique ALPINA front and rear spoilers that also increase airflow through the uprated cooling system. 

Very small numbers of thi supersaloon will be available in the UK, with prices starting at £115,000. 



