Home » News » BMW » Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

28 April 2017 11:35:58

After we saw it for the first time in Geneva Motor Show, the Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo will make its UK debut during this year London Motor Show. 

The new B4 S Bi-Turbo, available as Coupé and Convertible comes with two new ALPINA-specific turbochargers and an uprated cooling system. Power climbs from the previous model’s 410bhp to 434bhp and torque leaps from 600Nm to 660Nm, giving the four-seater a top speed of 190 mph and acceleration that will take it from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds. 

Based on BMW’s latest generation 4 Series, the B4 S Bi-Turbo is the result of a two-year development programme during which every aspect of the vehicle was analysed and refined to increase performance.
Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show
Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show Photos

ALPINA’s newest creation will take to Battersea Evolution from 4-7 May and – just like in Geneva – is sure to cause something of a stir with visitors. 


Tags: , , ,

Posted in BMW, Custom Cars

Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show Photos (1 photos)
  • Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

    Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

  2. DS7 Sportback Le Premiere special edition available

    DS7 Sportback Le Premiere special edition available

  3. Mazda CX-3 GT Sport trim level introduce din UK

    Mazda CX-3 GT Sport trim level introduce din UK

  4.  
  5. Jeep Renagade Tough Mudder edition launched

    Jeep Renagade Tough Mudder edition launched

  6. 2017 Mazda CX-3 updated in UK

    2017 Mazda CX-3 updated in UK

  7. Skoda Karoq official details

    Skoda Karoq official details

Related Specs

  1. 2006 BMW Z4 M Coupe Motorsport Version

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6 w/Aluminum Heads, Power: 294.6 kw / 395 bhp @ 8200 rpm, Torque: 400 nm / 295.0 ft lbs @ 5750 rpm

  2. 1940 BMW 328 Touring Roadster

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  3. 1940 BMW 328 Mille Miglia Touring Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 100.7 kw / 135.0 bhp @ 5500 rpmN/A

  4. 2007 BMW M5 Touring

    Engine: V10, Power: 378.1 kw / 507.0 bhp @ 7750 rpm, Torque: 520 nm / 383.5 ft lbs @ 6100 rpm

  5. 2006 BMW Z4 M Roadster

    Engine: Cast Iron Block, Water Cooled, S54 Inline-6, Power: 255.8 kw / 343 bhp @ 7900 rpm, Torque: 355.22 nm / 262 ft lbs @ 4900 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016
Ford discovered the recipe of success three years ago, when it launched the current generation Mustang. Back then, some clever guys at Ford decided that ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some actionNew Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com