Alpina B4 S Bi-turbo to make UK debut in London Motor Show

After we saw it for the first time in Geneva Motor Show, the Alpina B4 S Bi-Turbo will make its UK debut during this year London Motor Show.





The new B4 S Bi-Turbo, available as Coupé and Convertible comes with two new ALPINA-specific turbochargers and an uprated cooling system. Power climbs from the previous model’s 410bhp to 434bhp and torque leaps from 600Nm to 660Nm, giving the four-seater a top speed of 190 mph and acceleration that will take it from 0-60mph in just 3.9 seconds.





Based on BMW’s latest generation 4 Series, the B4 S Bi-Turbo is the result of a two-year development programme during which every aspect of the vehicle was analysed and refined to increase performance.





ALPINA’s newest creation will take to Battersea Evolution from 4-7 May and – just like in Geneva – is sure to cause something of a stir with visitors.









Tags: alpina, alpina b4 s bi-turbo, alpina b4, alpina uk

