All the details about the Mazda 3 with Skyactiv-X engine

Months ago when Mazda unveiled the all-new Mazda 3, the Japanese officials told that the compact hatchback will be offered with a SPCCI (Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition) engine.





It is based on the 2.0 Skyactiv-G engine and its name is Skyactiv-X. Now we have all the technical details about this version.





The 2.0 liter Skyactiv-X will deliver 177 horsepower and 224 Nm peak of torque. Europeans will have a choice of six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox. We don't know the performance numbers, but we do know, that the powerplant will come with a 24-volt mild-hybrid system.





According to the WLTP measurement, the manual Skyactiv-X will deliver 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers combined fuel economy. Prices will come soon.





Tags: mazda, mazda 3, mazda 3 skyactiv-x, skyactiv-x

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles