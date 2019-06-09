All the details about the Mazda 3 with Skyactiv-X engine
9 June 2019 05:43:22
Months ago when Mazda unveiled the all-new Mazda 3, the Japanese officials told that the compact hatchback will be offered with a SPCCI (Spark-Controlled Compression Ignition) engine.
It is based on the 2.0 Skyactiv-G engine and its name is Skyactiv-X. Now we have all the technical details about this version.
The 2.0 liter Skyactiv-X will deliver 177 horsepower and 224 Nm peak of torque. Europeans will have a choice of six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic gearbox. We don't know the performance numbers, but we do know, that the powerplant will come with a 24-volt mild-hybrid system.
According to the WLTP measurement, the manual Skyactiv-X will deliver 5.4 liters per 100 kilometers combined fuel economy. Prices will come soon.
